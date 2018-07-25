Downtown Highland to host 'Christmas in July' shopping event

Christmas is not a date as much as a state of mind, the author Mary Ellen Chase remarked.
Highland will put that theory to the test Wednesday at its "Christmas in July" shopping event when downtown merchants will have sidewalk sales.
"The promotion was proposed to Highland’s Main Street Bureau by Nan Mason, owner of YaYa Sisters Resale Boutique, who has spearheaded organizing the event with downtown businesses," the Highland Redevelopment Commission said in a press release.
At least 16 downtown Highland stores will host sidewalk sales from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, which will be followed by the Highland Park Department's Midweek Market at 5 p.m. at the nearby Main Square Park. Participants include Hoosier Highlander, Highland Jewelers, Elegance Wedding & Evening, The Annex, Kolias Christian Book Store, HGS Music, Zandstra's Store for Men, Miles Books, 2 Chicks, the Primitive Peddler, Cakes by Karen, Highland Floors, and The Hydrant Pet Center.
The women's clothing store Erna & Co will for instance offer 25 percent off everything, and Michael's Resale and Consignments will have "huge furniture markdowns."
Downtown Highland restaurants such as Langel's Pizza and Jose's Family Restaurant will offer food specials. Shoppers who swing by downtown are encouraged to use the hashtag #ChristmasInJuly on social media.
Highland also is planning a "Last Call for Summer" event at Main Square Park downtown from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 11. The event will include food from Highland restaurants, a beer garden run by 95ate5 Brew Pub and live music, including a performance by Highland native Brad Kleinschmidt.