Downtown Michigan City building up into more of a year-round attraction

Over the years, downtown Michigan City has survived many fires, losses of longtime landmarks like the Tivoli Theater, the Spaulding Hotel, and Pullman-Standard Plant, and even riots in which stores were looted, firebombs were thrown and National Guardsmen patrolled the streets.
Dating back to the 19th century, Michigan City's downtown went from being the thriving center of community life to a quieter place where many stores limited their hours during the off-season when the nearby Lake Michigan beachfront wasn't drawing a plethora of tourists into town and that largely emptied out after 5 p.m. when all the bankers and office workers went home. It was a story that played out nationwide, in big cities and small towns alike, as suburban sprawl spread people further apart and shifted much of Michigan City's retail to the city's south side.
But after decades of efforts by the Michigan City Mainstreet Association, the Uptown Arts District, the city government, Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Indiana and many others, downtown Michigan City has been coming back. The lakefront city's downtown commercial district is filled with unique shops, boutiques, restaurants, bars and art galleries. There are First Friday gallery walks, brightly colored public sculptures along the streets with QR codes you can scan to learn more, and the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts artist colony that followed an $11 million renovation of the historic Warren Building.
The streets are often thronged for major events like the Taste of Michigan City, the Shelf Ice Brew Fest, and the Great Lakes Grand Prix parade.
Today, it's a place where one can sip a nitro cold brew while browsing imported Danish slippers, vintage South Shore Line posters, or vinyl records and vintage concert posters. One could find a hat for a Kentucky Derby party at Chef Bizzaro Millinery, learn how to draw comics or hone one's storytelling craft at The Nest Michigan City gallery, catch a live lit reading at Artspace, take in a play at the Canterbury Summer Theatre, or see blockbuster exhibits like Andy Warhol or the Chicago Imagists at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts. Shoreline Brewing pours acclaimed locally brewed craft beers along with elevated pub fare with a cosmopolitan flair like Scotch eggs, pierogi, Jamaican jerk chicken, queso fundido, Asian tuna sliders, and smoked salmon and potato latke.
Varied dining options abound, including Royale with Cheese, Muchos Mas, Chickpea Fresh Mediterranean, Trattoria Tonnelli, Arcadia, Fish Camp, Fiddlehead Restaurant, Lakeshore Coffee and Specialties, and the nautically themed landmark Matey’s Bar & Restaurant with its seaside party vibe and upper decks with views of Lake Michigan.
There's something to eat for everyone. Vegan? Try Fluid. A carnivore? Galveston Steakhouse has got the meats. In the mood for sushi? Hokkaido will slice up some fresh raw fish for you.
'This kind of vibe'
Downtown Michigan City also is home to many unique shops like The Closet by Franklin Vintage, Beach Bum Jewels, Hoity Toity and the recently expanded Patina Vintage where one can find everything from artisan creations to chic recycled home decor. The shops tend to have flair and personality like Darling: A Boutique, which has a sign on the door that says, "I have enough clothes, said NO woman ever!"
"I've been here all my life so it's nice to see the changes that are being made across the board, basically getting more businesses in and a lot more mom-and-pop feel," said Tyler Hunt with Unsalted No Sharks. "As it builds up, we're getting more of an influx of entertainment like the art shows. With all the artists moving in, they're taking a lot of things that used to be satellite and giving it more of a location. Instead of doing something at their homes or off the strip, it brought them to the strip. It's built up enough to where we can walk to where we need, like the coffee bar across the street. I can only see it getting better over time."
Launched about a decade ago, Unsalted No Sharks is a beach lifestyle clothing boutique at 523 Franklin Street that started out with a focus on Lake Michigan but has grown nationally and now sells T-shirts, hats, fleece, hoodies and other items celebrating 35 other freshwater lakes around the country. The company donates 15% of its profits to freshwater lake preservation. The shop makes nods to the city's history with repurposed items like a canoe hanging over the sales counter, a cask used as decoration, and a wooden box from the old Smith Brothers Cough Drop factory used to display clothes.
"It's local here, but we have a little bit more of a national reach," Hunt said. "When you're wearing a Lake Michigan Unsalted T-shirt, you know what it's like to enjoy the Lake Michigan beach and you carry that with you."
While Michigan City sees an influx of tourism at Washington Park during the summer, downtown has been becoming more of a year-round attraction, Hunt said.
"Michigan City gets the boat crowd during the summer. But as far as winter, they're branching out into a lot of different places like the Shelf Ice Fest that gets bigger every year as it goes on," he said. "Then a lot of the year-end stuff like the Flame & Flair Halloween Festival where they lock down the street for a little bit."
Downtown Michigan City has been nurturing more creative enterprises than one would typically find in strip malls and shopping centers along busy highways.
"You're not going to see a lot of these places anywhere else," Hunt said. "This kind of vibe of our downtown is very specific. You have a lot of character. No matter what you're into, there's a place somewhere along this strip where you can just enjoy the space. My parents used to come downtown for a whole bunch of stuff. Then for a couple dozen years there wasn't anything down here. It was just like businesses and office space, but now we're turning the corner back again and we're getting more restaurants and more small shops, more resale. It's changing."
A major draw downtown is its distinguished architecture, such as the library designed by the famed American-German architect Helmut Jahn, whose other work includes the Sony Center on the Potsdamer Platz in Berlin and One Liberty Place in Philadelphia, Hunt said. Fluid Coffeebar for instance recently located in the historic Eagle Building with stately Greek columns that towers over everything around it.
"Younger generations always think their town is boring, there's nothing to do, they've already seen everything in it," he said. "But today when you take a walk down Franklin Street, it's vastly different. It's not that we're swapping out places. Places are getting revived. Fluid revived an old place and now you're getting new activity, new feeling. We're creating a new identity for Michigan City."
Many of the businesses in downtown Michigan City are unique in Northwest Indiana. Bernadette and Gary Gibson for instance opened Ballyea Celtic Jewelry Designs & Irish Gifts at 519 N. Franklin St. a few years ago after long selling her artisan Celtic jewelry at Irish festivals across Chicagoland and the Midwest. It offers unique Irish gifts like imported Irish wool sweaters and Celtic jewelry such as rings, bracelets and necklaces.
"I'm delighted to see new businesses move in," Gary Gibson said. "As can imagine, it's been a little lonely down here. It's good to see other people making an investment and creating new jobs and new businesses. We have a nice variety of shops and restaurants filling in, whereas before it was mostly empty."
'A lot going on here'
New businesses continue to open like Stay Healthy Michigan City, a nutrition club at 525 Franklin St. that serves meal replacement shakes for dieters, protein shakes for body builders, and energizing teas for both walk-in customers and people on a dietary program.
"It's a quaint little area that's very attractive and busy in summers," owner Kristal Taschler said. "Summer is super busy with the beach and festivals, but I'm seeing more people down here all the time."
Taschler said parking has been getting to be a problem, especially since many office workers park in front of stores.
"It would be nice to have more parking down here," she said. "It would attract more people for sure."
Another new business that recently opened was the Line Mullins Group Interior at 823 Franklin St.
Employee Bev Swider said the boutique imports many items from Denmark, including clothing, slippers, and artwork.
"We have some exclusive items like slippers with oversoles that are made of felted wool," she said. "A lot of those big Himalayan candles sell well."
The downtown has benefited from the beach, marina, shopping, restaurants and Blue Chip Casino, she said.
"We have a lot going on here," she said. "People come here year-round. One customer just told me they come here once a month. Her husband goes to the casino to gamble and she comes downtown to shop."
'A mini-Chicago'
Downtown can get especially busy during the First Friday gallery walks, especially during the warmer months, SFC Gallery Designer Kristina Knowski said.
"We love that it's an arts district," she said. "It's very arts-friendly. The First Friday events make it easy to get the arts out to the public so you have an audience for people that are interested in the arts. We serve wine and snacks on First Fridays, so people have a little incentive to come in and look at the arts. We like that people are open-minded when it comes to the arts down here."
SFC Gallery has been around for about a decade, but moved to its current spot at 607 Franklin St. in 2016. The gallery does custom framing, carries a line of vintage South Shore Line posters and displays the work of local artists, with a new exhibit every month from March through December.
"It's great because we have a nice hub where artists, designers, interior designers can just meet," she said. "We have a lot of fantastic artists out here in Northwest Indiana, and I feel they're most concentrated in Michigan City with availability of showing work, studio space, gallery space obviously, framing, and just in general. And they've obviously got beautiful sculpture down here, which is never a bad thing."
Projects like the South Shore double-tracking, new apartments and a proposed park with an ice-skating rink have the potential to bring even more activity downtown.
"I would describe downtown Michigan City like a mini-Chicago," she said. "It's not quite Chicago because it's not as in-your-face city. But it's got the beach, the arts district, the botanic gardens, breweries down here, Fluid, the Lighthouse Mall. I'm a birder and there's a lot of great birding opportunities here too. There's a lot to offer here. I think what makes us more unique than any other city along the lakefront is that Michigan City has the most potential to really grow."
A common misconception people have is that the Uptown Arts District is exclusive or just for the well-to-do, Knowski said.
"A misconception is that it's designed for a certain type of person with a certain amount of money to spend," she said. "There's items for every price point. There's more than just restaurants and boutiques. There's a lot of free art events. We try to keep our prices very reasonable because there's a lot of people out there who don't have hundreds of dollars to spend on art, so we try to make it accessible to everybody."
'Something no one else has'
The Static Age record store opened at 621 Franklin St. in downtown Michigan City last April because owners KC Mars and his wife, Mariceli Paz, liked the artsy, bohemian vibe. The small independent record shop is filled with paintings, vintage concert tickets to acts like Pavement, Slint, and Ministry and masks of evil clowns and scarecrows.
"The stuff we carry is what my wife and I wish we could buy here: the jewelry, the action figures, the masks," Mars said. "One of our record distributors carries masks so we add new ones whenever cool ones become available."
A reference to the period between the Space Age and the Information Age, the record store carries only vinyl except for a few cassettes and CDs from local bands. It also hosts occasional live shows.
"We do whatever we can do to support the local scene," he said. "We're a tiny space, but we can get 40 people in here for a show."
Static Age does not separate records by genre, blending alternative, indie, hip hop, electronica, jazz and other genres to encourage customers to discover new music.
"My wife and I spent a lot of years on the road," he said. "Every town you go to there's a record store. You can go to a record store at night instead of going to a hotel bar. Every town has a record store, but we didn't. We're a fan of all the kinds of stuff we're selling and it wasn't available here, so we figured why not open it."
Michigan City is known as a seasonal town that's mainly busy in the beach months and just before the holidays, but that's an outdated view, Mars said.
"We've not found that to be true yet. It fluctuates a little bit. July's busier than October a little bit, but it's been great. People will come to Michigan City if you're giving them something no one else has," he said.
And more development is on the way, including new housing, said Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corp. Michigan City, Indiana.
"Michigan City downtown continues to grow with vitality and strong investment that will into 2020," Hulse said. "In the past year we have to transformative projects like Leeds Public House, Fluid Coffee Roasting Lab and Lounge, Chickpeas and large multifamily investments like Washington Landings Condos and luxury apartments in Pine Street. Investors are bullish on Michigan City with commercial properties being sold only three to four days on the market and renovating old buildings. The art community is vibrant and we are excited that both residents and visitors have a place for entertainment, dining and to enjoy art venues. Michigan City has been discovered and will more unique offerings and investments."