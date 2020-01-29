Downtown Michigan City building up into more of a year-round attraction

Downtown Michigan City also is home to many unique shops like The Closet by Franklin Vintage, Beach Bum Jewels, Hoity Toity and the recently expanded Patina Vintage where one can find everything from artisan creations to chic recycled home decor. The shops tend to have flair and personality like Darling: A Boutique, which has a sign on the door that says, "I have enough clothes, said NO woman ever!"

"I've been here all my life so it's nice to see the changes that are being made across the board, basically getting more businesses in and a lot more mom-and-pop feel," said Tyler Hunt with Unsalted No Sharks. "As it builds up, we're getting more of an influx of entertainment like the art shows. With all the artists moving in, they're taking a lot of things that used to be satellite and giving it more of a location. Instead of doing something at their homes or off the strip, it brought them to the strip. It's built up enough to where we can walk to where we need, like the coffee bar across the street. I can only see it getting better over time."