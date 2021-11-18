Downtown Michigan City to land eight-story hotel with rooftop pool and upscale restaurant

"We have the arts district and a funky downtown," he said. "It will fit well with the unique funky vibe of the place. I'm happy and excited it will complement the arts community that's here."

The project will be located where Matthew Hoffman's "You Are Beautiful" sculpture is now located in front of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts.

In 2017, Michigan City razed two vacant buildings at the site on the 100 block of W. Michigan Boulevard to make way for redevelopment.

The city paid $469,790 to Brandenburg Industrial to tear down former police station and erstwhile newsroom of the then-News-Dispatch, which is now known as the LaPorte County Herald-Dispatch after merging with the Herald-Argus in LaPorte.

Both the police and newspaper had previously moved to new offices in Michigan City's downtown.

Hulse expects the hotel at the site would have around 180 rooms, second in town to only the Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa. It would be about twice as large as the biggest hotels just off Interstate 94 on the south end of town.

"It would be somewhere to stay on the lakefront for a week or weekend with a high-end restaurant and rooftop pool," he said. "It would be a place for a good time, for a wedding party or a place to relax."

