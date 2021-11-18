 Skip to main content
Downtown Michigan City to land eight-story hotel with rooftop pool and upscale restaurant
An eight-story hotel with a rooftop pool is planned at the site of the You Are Beautiful sculpture in downtown Michigan City.

 Doug Ross, The Times

Downtown Michigan City is poised to land an eight-story boutique hotel with a rooftop pool and upscale restaurant 

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence Hulse said developers were planning a massive $150 million downtown project that would include the hotel and condos on West Michigan Boulevard by city hall.

"It will be a high-end boutique hotel with about 140 condos," he said. "A high-end restaurant will be attached. We're excited."

Developers plan to bring initial plans to the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission next month so it could start getting all the required city approvals, he said.

"It will be a well-known chain with 10 locations," he said. "This will be their first location in a market like this."

The developer is from out-of-town and was interested in a Michigan City hotel because of the draw of the lakefront, Indiana Dunes National Park and other attractions, Hulse said. The developer would partner with a Chicagoland restaurant group, which would likely determine the concept for the restaurant after a market study, he said.

"It will be a unique luxury boutique hotel," he said. "We're fortunate it will be a unique project."

Hulse said the it would be an art-themed, ecofriendly hotel prominently displaying art.

"We have the arts district and a funky downtown," he said. "It will fit well with the unique funky vibe of the place. I'm happy and excited it will complement the arts community that's here."

The project will be located where Matthew Hoffman's "You Are Beautiful" sculpture is now located in front of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts.

In 2017, Michigan City razed two vacant buildings at the site on the 100 block of W. Michigan Boulevard to make way for redevelopment.

The city paid $469,790 to Brandenburg Industrial to tear down former police station and erstwhile newsroom of the then-News-Dispatch, which is now known as the LaPorte County Herald-Dispatch after merging with the Herald-Argus in LaPorte.

Both the police and newspaper had previously moved to new offices in Michigan City's downtown.

Hulse expects the hotel at the site would have around 180 rooms, second in town to only the Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa. It would be about twice as large as the biggest hotels just off Interstate 94 on the south end of town.

"It would be somewhere to stay on the lakefront for a week or weekend with a high-end restaurant and rooftop pool," he said. "It would be a place for a good time, for a wedding party or a place to relax."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

