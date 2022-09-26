Downtown Valpo's Alignment Network blends chiropractic care, yoga, juice, art and music

The Alignment Network Nourished by Be Good Juicerie has brought together chiropractic care, yoga, cold-pressed juice, art and live music in downtown Valparaiso.

Dr. Kristina Kauffman and Amber Shambo opened The Alignment Network at 3 Lincolnway on the courthouse square.

"It's a collaboration and a one-of-a-kind business," Kauffman said.

She struck out on her own after working for years at Kaufman Chiropractic in Merrillville and Winfield.

"I practice a niche form of energy work," she said. "It's very unique. It merits its own establishment as it's an outlier in the chiropractic realm."

Her practice shares the space with Be Good Jucerie, which offers a selection of cold-pressed juices and other health-oriented fare like alkaline water. It makes juice for several places including Roots Organic Juice Cafe, Porter Regional Hospital, One Yoga Studio, MBS Fitness, LaPorte Hospital and 360 Integrated Medical Center.

Shambo was establishing a commercial kitchen in the space and invited Kauffman to teach yoga there. A partnership blossomed.

"It's an open space where I was teaching one class a month or so," Kauffman said. "It became home for my patient base for a niche form of chiropractic care."

She practices Network Spinal, a holistic approach involving chiropractic, bodywork and energy work that focuses on connecting the nervous system to free tension in the body while deploying a whole-person approach.

Kauffman said it's a cutting-edge type of chiropractic care that's typically only found in big cities like Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

"It's not the traditional popping and cracking people associate with chiropractic care," she said. "It's a neurological-based way of bringing about changes in everyday life, helping people with things affecting their emotional life and making them more whole as human beings."

Traditional chiropractic clients typically seek relief from pain. Those seeking Network Spinal treatment often feel out of alignment and stressed, Kauffman said.

"It helps people let go of stress and optimize their performance," she said. "It's from whoever wants to benefit from it. That's often CEOs or people who want to take their lives to the next level or perform at their highest level."

Patients learn to feel what's going on in their bodies and waking brains and become more in tune with their physical bodies. She's looking to add more practitioners, tables and hours to expand the Network Spinal care that's meant to address patients' physical, mental and emotional needs.

"Just from my own personal experience receiving this care makes my life a lot richer and brings peace and calm," she said.

Her practice has grown by word of mouth. She schedules appointments mostly through Facebook, setting up introductory sessions with new clients to help them reach their goals.

The Alignment Network does not keep regular business hours but is open by appointment. It also has yoga classes, including a prenatal class, a few times a week.

Fresh-pressed juice that's often made with superfoods and other unique ingredients is available in the fridge when The Alignment Network is open. It also delivers the juice and takes online orders for pickup.

The space also serves as an art gallery carrying the work of local artists like Ish Muhammad. Paintings, photos and other artworks range in price from $5 to $10,000.

There's also a retail section that sells yoga clothes and other health and wellness products. The space has been hosting regular concerts, such as by local jam bands that play around Northwest Indiana. It plans to resume its Sound Healing concert series in the spring.

The space also can be rented out such as for furniture painting workshops, weddings, birthdays, showers, quinceañeras, educational courses, business conferences, bat mitzvahs and fundraisers.

"There's nothing like this," Kauffman said. "It's a growing community where people can be at peace, develop their passions and feel at home. It's truly a community of like-minded people who support and love each other and are trying to make the world a bigger place."

For more information, find the business on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.BeGoodJuicerie.com.