Downtown Whiting celebrates Valentine's Day with Sweets and Treats Tour
La Michoacana In is an ice cream parlor located on 119th Street in downtown Whiting.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

You can celebrate Valentine's Day with your sweetie by indulging your sweet tooth in downtown Whiting this weekend.

Merchants and restaurants along 119th Street will take part in the annual Sweets and Treats Tour between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce stages the event to showcase local businesses, which will offer baked goods and specialty chocolates.

“If you have a sweet tooth, then this is the perfect event for you," said Kristen Shepard, event coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce. "Shop your local businesses while indulging in sweet treats to ensure a fun and tasty Valentine’s Day holiday weekend.”

Visitors will be able to sample various treats at more than half a dozen participating businesses during the walking tour.

"It should be yummy," she said.

To further sweeten the deal, anyone who makes a purchase at one of the stores on the tour gets a ticket they can trade for a free dessert with the purchase of a meal at participating restaurants downtown that evening.

People can buy tickets for $3 at the Chamber of Commerce at 1417 119th St., Mind Benders Puzzles and Games at 1438 119th St., Comfort Roast Coffeehouse and Café at 1423 119th St. and SunCatchers Inc. at 1348 119th St.

For more information, call the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce at 219-659-0292.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

