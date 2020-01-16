{{featured_button_text}}

The public can get a peek behind the proverbial curtains at many popular merchants along 119th Street in downtown Whiting at the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce's inaugural “Meet the Makers” event.

People can hear presentations about what goes on behind the scenes of retailers like Baxter Publishing, Bulldog Brewing, The Region Escape Room, Region Signs, The Junkyard T-shirt Shop, White Castle and the Whiting Flower Shop at the free event from 12-3 p.m. Jan. 25. Most presentations will be 20 minutes in length, with some running as long as 45 minutes. 

"Attendees will have an opportunity to see up close what’s involved in the day-to-day operation of some of their favorite retailers," the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. "Ask questions, talk to the experts and find out just how it’s done. Each participating merchant will show you what’s involved in their business and what goes into bringing their products to the end consumer. It will also provide an opportunity for those attending the event to meet the various business owners and get introduced to some of those businesses they may not have otherwise experienced."

People can grab schedules for the event that Saturday at the chamber office at 1417 119th St. in downtown Whiting or at any of the participating retailers.

For more information or a full schedule, visit WRChamber.com.

Gallery: 14 Region restaurants we miss

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.