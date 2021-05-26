Draft TDD for Hammond includes areas north and south of Grand Cal

A proposed transit development district in the area of the forthcoming Hammond Gateway commuter railroad station would include areas both north and south of the Grand Calumet River, encompassing much of downtown Hammond in addition to area immediately around the station site.

The draft plan for the district and information on its development are available for review at nwitdd.com/hammond-gateway. Hard copies are available for viewing and comment at Hammond City Hall, 5925 Calumet Ave.

The downtown portion would be bordered on the west by the state line and northeast by Willow Court, taking in much of the area in between, including the site of a proposed downtown rail station the city hopes to build.

With Hohman Avenue serving as a link, the TDD would stretch north across the river and take in business, industrial and some residential properties up to the Gateway Station, which will be located in an area currently bounded roughly by Brunswick Street, Wabash Avenue and Hanover Street. The TDD would then stretch east along the South Shore Line to Calumet Avenue, and south from there back to the river.