The Dreamsonic 2023 Tour will bring three different rock acts to Hard Rock Casino.

Dream Theater, Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders will play on Friday, July 7 at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary Doors open at 6 p.m, for the 21+ show.

Dream Theater has earned three Grammy Award nominations and a Grammy Award win for best metal performance last year.

"The progressive metal trailblazers —James LaBrie (Vocals), John Petrucci (Guitars), Jordan Rudess (Keyboards), John Myung (Bass) and Mike Mangini (Drums)—consistently explore uncharted territory with the same spirit of sonic adventurousness," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "On their 15th album, A View from the Top of the World [Inside Out Music/Sony Music], the New York quintet rush forward at full speed again with seven tracks equally steeped in articulate arrangements, groove-laden guitars and skyscraping melodies."

Canadian musician Devin Townsend has released the albums "Empath" and "Lightwork."

"Assembled from a barrage of material written during the pandemic, Lightwork represents Townsend at this stage of his life, post-pandemic, and his reflections on what he (and many of us) have all gone through," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Townsend has been working professionally as a musician for more than 30 years. Recent projects include the documentary film The Puzzle, the heavy metal puppet show of Ziltoid The Omniscient or the upcoming Broadway-style musical The Moth."

Animals As Leaders specializes in instrumental music, taking an unconventional approach to rock that Pitchfork praised as "walking the tightrope between sheer technical virtuosity and actual emotional resonance.”

"Armed with palette-expanding eight-string guitars, rich synths, and pummeling percussive grooves, the trio is beloved by metalheads, aspiring virtuosos, jazz fanatics and casual listeners alike," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Even without vocals, this is intimate, mythmaking music. The band’s diverse catalog plays like multiple seasons of a superb television series, the shows with consistent themes and characters throughout their runs which evolve without sacrificing their most essential elements. Animals As Leaders began as a solo outlet for guitarist Tosin Abasi, whose creative partnership with classically trained guitarist / audio engineer Javier Reyes and Berklee-educated drummer Matt Garstka is built on a shared love of everything from fusion to technical death metal."

Tickets start at $59.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.