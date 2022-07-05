Drive Clean Indiana Annual Conference & Expo rolls back to Michigan City

Businesses, governments and other organizations looking to shrink their carbon footprint can check out the latest in sustainable vehicles at the upcoming Drive Clean Indiana Annual Conference & Expo.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Blue Chip Stardust Event Center, 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City.

The conference will feature two exhibit halls and indoor displays of electric, hybrid and diesel vehicles, as well as of vehicle equipment. Vehicle manufacturers, clean fuel providers, technology companies and other industry leaders will be on hand.

The annual conference and expo also will have breakout sessions on sustainable transportation, networking opportunities and an awards ceremony.

St. John-based Drive Clean Indiana, formerly South Shore Clean Cities, will recognize those who made major contributions over the past year to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and petroleum use with awards.

Industry leaders will deliver speeches at the conference on subjects such as how to make fleets cleaner and more sustainable.

Vehicle displays space, exhibit booths and event sponsorships are available.

A cocktail reception will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Suncoast Room in the casino.

"Mingle with the top leaders in the sustainable transportation industry and make connections with potential clients in this intimate, relaxed atmosphere as we kick off our conference," Drive Clean Indiana said in a news release. "Business casual attire is recommended. The reception is included with your registration."

Sponsors include SAE International, NIPSCO, SAG USA, Best Equipment Co., CE Clean Energy, Country Mark, Ozinga and South Bend Ethanol.

Interested businesses and other parties can register now, reserving seats per person or tables for 10. Hotel rooms also can be reserved for delegations to the conference by calling 888-879-7711 and mentioning Drive Clean Indiana.

For more information, visit drivecleanindiana.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.