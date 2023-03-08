Drive Clean Indiana and its members landed $2.7 million Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund grants.

The St. John-based nonprofit, a Clean Cities affiliate that aims to make vehicles more environmentally friendly across the state, secured the lion's share of the $3.3 million the Indiana Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund Committee awarded to reduce diesel emissions across the Hoosier State. It accounted for 81% of the grants approved for funding, often to reduce harmful pollutants in economically struggling communities already afflicted with heavy diesel emissions.

Six of the nine awards went to members of Drive Clean Indiana, which has helped businesses, local governments and others make their fleets more energy-efficient or switch them over to hybrids, electric vehicles or cleaner-burning alternate fuel sources such as compressed natural gas.

“Drive Clean Indiana partnered with our members to develop and write these innovative, clean transportation applications which depict each company’s continued commitment to decarbonizing their Indiana-based operations," Drive Clean Indiana’s Program Director Ryan Lisek said. "Each project consists of all-electric or hybrid-electric powered equipment and will deploy the latest innovative equipment option within the represented industry sector. These projects reduce supply chain emissions across commercial industries that are the backbone of the Indiana economy.”

The grant funds will be used for three electric terminal trucks, a port-operated all-electric truck unloader, a wheel loader, three material handlers and an electric construction recycling plant.

Drive Clean Indiana's projects span Lake, Porter, Marion, Madison and Dearborn counties. The recipients include Carter Express Inc., Consolidated Terminals and Logistics, Fastenal Company, GE Marshall, Indiana Metal Management, Kokomo Grain Co., Metro Ports, Nucor and Steel Dynamics.

For more information, visit idem.IN.gov/vwtrust.