Drive-in restaurants revving up for another busy season

"We've got the South Side Cruisers from Chicago Heights coming in June, within the next couple weeks," he said. "They always bring a good crowd and 100-plus cars."

Visitors come from as far away as the north side of Chicago, Michigan and the Milwaukee area.

"It's an old drive-in," he said. "There's not too many of them around anymore. People sometimes pull over and pull around across the street when they see it. It's a fun time. It's a family place. It's something families can do with the kids besides being on their phones. It takes you back to a whole different world where everybody's happy."

Business was up about 15% last year at the Port Drive-In in Chesterton, which is open from mid-March until the last Sunday in October.

Owner Zig Skrzypczak, a Chicagoan who bought the long-running restaurant with his wife Iris from Terry and Beth Gassoway five years ago, said it's still been strong this year despite unfavorable weather.

"It's hard to gauge it right now when the weather has been 40 degrees some days," he said earlier this spring. "But more people are getting vaccinated and if the weather holds up for us it should be really good."