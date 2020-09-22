Drive-thru COVID-19 antibody testing offered in Porter Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTER — InHealth Medical Company and the Area Health Education Center are offering free drive-thru COVID-19 antibody testing next to Hawthorne Park between 9:30 a.m. and noon Wednesday.

The coronravirus antibody testing will largely coincide with drive-thru flu shots being offering from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hawthorne Park at 500 Ackerman Drive in Porter.

While the flu shots will take place at the park, the antibody testing will occur in the satellite parking area between Lincoln and Franklin Streets in Porter.

Volunteers will guide people through the registration form and process, the results of which are confidential.

Anyone interested can get tested for free. Organizers encourage first responders and higher-risk people such as senior citizens, the immunocompromised, and those with chronic lung and heart conditions to get tested.

No registration is required, and participants stay in their cars the whole time.

Gallery: Newborns don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospital

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.