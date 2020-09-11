Drive-thru flu shots offered in Porter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A drive-thru flu shot clinic will inoculate against that other virus at Porter's Hawthorne Park later this month.

Duneland Seniors, Walgreens Chesterton and the Town of Porter Parks Department are offering drive-thru flu shots from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the park at 500 Ackerman Drive in Porter. They hope to give those at a higher risk of COVID-19 a low-contact way to get a flu shot with minimal interaction.

"During these days of social distancing, frequent and thorough handwashing and wearing masks when we leave the safety and comfort of our homes, the very thought of heading out for something as important as our annual flu shot might make you hesitate and want to remain at home," organizers said in a news release. "During the year of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, receiving your flu shot is one of the most effective ways to help us all remain healthy and live well."

Duneland residents can get a Fluzone High Dose Quad or Fluad Quad flu shot from a trained Walgreens pharmacist without getting out of their car. There's no out-of-pocket charge to anyone with Medicare or private insurance, with an insurance card.

The charge is $72.99 for seniors and $40.99 for those under 65 years old for anyone without insurance or who would prefer to pay cash.