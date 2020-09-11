 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-thru flu shots offered in Porter
urgent

Drive-thru flu shots offered in Porter

{{featured_button_text}}
Drive-through flu shots offered in Porter

A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta in this stock photo.

 Crista Zivanovic

A drive-thru flu shot clinic will inoculate against that other virus at Porter's Hawthorne Park later this month.

Duneland Seniors, Walgreens Chesterton and the Town of Porter Parks Department are offering drive-thru flu shots from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the park at 500 Ackerman Drive in Porter. They hope to give those at a higher risk of COVID-19 a low-contact way to get a flu shot with minimal interaction.

"During these days of social distancing, frequent and thorough handwashing and wearing masks when we leave the safety and comfort of our homes, the very thought of heading out for something as important as our annual flu shot might make you hesitate and want to remain at home," organizers said in a news release. "During the year of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, receiving your flu shot is one of the most effective ways to help us all remain healthy and live well."

Duneland residents can get a Fluzone High Dose Quad or Fluad Quad flu shot from a trained Walgreens pharmacist without getting out of their car. There's no out-of-pocket charge to anyone with Medicare or private insurance, with an insurance card.

The charge is $72.99 for seniors and $40.99 for those under 65 years old for anyone without insurance or who would prefer to pay cash.

Everyone who gets a flu shot must stick around for 15 minutes at the clinic to be monitored by the pharmacist for any adverse reaction. The wait is mandatory.

To reserve a spot, call Cathy Ellis at 219-510-4861 or Rondi Wightman at 219-617-1136 by Friday, Sept. 18.

+10 Gallery: Newborns don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts