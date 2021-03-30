Dune Park Station lot expansion on Double Track agenda

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board of Trustees approved a bid Monday for expansion of its Dune Park Station parking lot, the first of several construction contracts this spring for the Double Track project.
The parking lot will be extended eastward with 82 additional spaces. Rieth-Riley Construction Co. was the low bidder, at $439,278.
Three more of five total Double Track construction contracts will be station-specific: at the Michigan City 11th Street Station, for a parking garage and retail space along with a new station; at the Gary/Miller Station, for a new station building and east parking lot; and at the Portage/Ogden Dunes Station, for a south parking lot and Stagecoach Road work.
The main Double Track construction contract — which will include the tracks, bridges, platforms, signal systems, positive train control infrastructure and other work — is scheduled for a bid opening May 4, with an award later in the month.
“Our target is to have a notice-to-proceed in late May, with the start of construction in early June,” South Shore President Michael Noland said.
Property acquisition and utility relocations are continuing in Miller, Ogden Dunes and Michigan City. The $491 million project’s schedule anticipates completion in the fall of 2023.
“We expect a good, full construction season for Double Track,” Noland said.
Construction on the railroad’s other major capital project, the $945 million West Lake Corridor, remains on track to begin in late summer or early fall, Noland said. The design-build team of F.H. Paschen and Ragnar Benson is continuing engineering and planning work as property acquisition nears completion and utility relocations proceed.
The start of service on the West Lake extension from Hammond to Dyer is projected for late 2024 or early 2025.
In other business Monday, the NICTD board approved the purchase of rail and tie plates to replace 11 track-miles of railroad this spring and summer.
The heavier-duty rail will be supplied by Frontier Rail Services of Pennsylvania and cost $944,012, after a $513,000 credit for the old rail. The tie plates, supplied by A&K Railroad Materials of Valparaiso, will cost $710,424.
The board also approved purchases of the railroad’s annual supply of replacement ties, at $357,780, from Natural Wood Solutions of Indianapolis, and a digital video recording system from Railhead Corp. of Burr Ridge, Illinois, to be installed in all South Shore cars, for $1.6 million.