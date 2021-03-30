Dune Park Station lot expansion on Double Track agenda

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board of Trustees approved a bid Monday for expansion of its Dune Park Station parking lot, the first of several construction contracts this spring for the Double Track project.

The parking lot will be extended eastward with 82 additional spaces. Rieth-Riley Construction Co. was the low bidder, at $439,278.

Three more of five total Double Track construction contracts will be station-specific: at the Michigan City 11th Street Station, for a parking garage and retail space along with a new station; at the Gary/Miller Station, for a new station building and east parking lot; and at the Portage/Ogden Dunes Station, for a south parking lot and Stagecoach Road work.

The main Double Track construction contract — which will include the tracks, bridges, platforms, signal systems, positive train control infrastructure and other work — is scheduled for a bid opening May 4, with an award later in the month.

“Our target is to have a notice-to-proceed in late May, with the start of construction in early June,” South Shore President Michael Noland said.