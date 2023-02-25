The Duneland Chamber of Commerce has named a new treasurer.

The board of the Chesterton-based chamber picked certified public accountant Lisa Human, a senior manager and QuickBooks ProAdvisor with CLH, CPAs & Consultants, to oversee its purse strings.

She previously served as an at-large member of the board's executive committee.

“The chamber does incredible work to enhance the lives of residents in our area and to promote economic growth throughout the community. It’s an organization that I’ve been proud to serve for some time now, and in this new role of treasurer, I’ll be working to ensure the chamber remains well-positioned to continue its work for the future of Northwest Indiana,” Human said.

Human works for CLH, where she helps business owners develop best practices, adopt policies and implement internal controls. She advises her clients on the tax implications of their business decisions for the accounting firm with offices in LaPorte, Michigan City and Valparaiso.

She's long been an active volunteer, also serving Homeward Bound's affordable housing initiative and on the advisory board of Ivy Tech Community College's School of Business.

She's also served on the board of the Duneland Chamber, which represents around 400 businesses in Porter County. It advocates for their interests, encourages economic growth, facilitates networking and hosts community-building events.

“When our professionals engage the community in unique ways, as Lisa does with the Duneland Chamber, great things happen for our communities. We’re so honored to see yet another of our talented accounting experts find even more ways to strengthen NWI,” said Tony Gillisse, a certified public accountant and partner at CLH.