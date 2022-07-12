Duneland Chamber to host awards luncheon

The Duneland Chamber will honor businesses, achievers and outstanding community members at an upcoming awards luncheon.

The chamber representing Chesterton and other beach towns in Porter County will host its annual Community Awards Luncheon from 11:30 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. on July 20 at the Spa Speakeasy & Special Event Center at 333 N. Mineral Springs Road in Chesterton.

It plans to honor businesses, organizations and people for "making the Duneland community a better place to live, work, and play."

This year's winners include the Chesterton High School boys basketball team for "Putting Duneland on the Map," Business Renovation Award recipient NorthShore Health Centers, New Construction Award honoree Dune Grass Surgical Suites, Humanitarian of the Year Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana, Volunteer of the Year Meals on Wheels of Porter County, Golden Achievement Award recipient Darlene Kittredge and Service Person of the Year Assistant Police Chief Daniel Rocha.

The Duneland Distinguished Woman award winner will be announced at the awards luncheon.

The Community Awards Luncheon sponsors include Cleveland-Cliffs, NITCO, WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420/106.7 FM, Ashley’s Jewelry by Design, 1st Source Bank, Franciscan Health, McColly Real Estate – Paul Boyter, Advanced Dental Concepts, Avalon Springs, Centier Bank, Horizon Bank, Indiana Army National Guard, Legacy Sign Group, NIPSCO and Porter Bank.

The Duneland Chamber services the business community in Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres and Porter.

For more information, call 219-926-5513, email michelle@dunelandchamber.org or visit www.dunelandchamber.org.