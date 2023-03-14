The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Corkscrew & Brew fundraiser this weekend.

The chamber, which represents businesses in Chesterton, Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Dune Acres and Porter in the Duneland area of Porter County, will host Corkscrew & Brew from 12-4 p.m. Saturday at Thomas Centennial Park in downtown Chesterton. Wineries and breweries from across Northwest Indiana will serve samples of their artisan brews just outside the Duneland Chamber office in an old rail depot at 220 Broadway Ave.

The event is a fundraiser for the Duneland Chamber, which bills itself as a "catalyst organization committed to ensuring that its member communities are vibrant places to live, work and play."

People will be able to sample tastings from more than 20 wineries and breweries. Leroy’s “Hot Stuff” Homemade Mexican, the popular Mexican restaurant in Porter, will dispatch its food truck to sell food for purchase.

The Gerry Hundt Trio will perform live music. The local radio station WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420 will broadcast live from the event, encouraging people to stop by and give a shout out.

Absolutely Dry, the fire restoration service in Chesterton will bring the "big heat" on what may prove to be a chilly day in early spring.

Corkscrew & Brew takes place just across the street from a number of local stores, restaurants and watering holes in Chesterton's historic downtown.

"We also encourage everyone to visit our local shops and restaurants within walking distance of the event," the Duneland Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.

Corkscrew & Brew is open to people 21 and older. Tickets are $45, or $10 for designated drivers. The tickets can be bought at the chamber office or online at OnTapTickets.com.