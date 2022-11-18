Duneland Chamber to host Hometown Holiday Celebration

Duneland residents will soon get a chance to shop local for the holidays.

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Hometown Holiday Celebration in downtown Chesterton the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The festivities will kick off with a holiday-themed Chesterton European Market, a special edition of which will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the chamber parking lot at 220 Broadway in Chesterton. Chesterton's Twilight Christmas Parade will then step off from the Chesterton Middle School at 5:15 p.m.

"Floats will populate this night-time parade, including all manner of lighted cars, trucks and wagons, as well as plenty of walking families and service organizations," the chamber said in a news release. "An impressive series of decorated fire engines will round out the lineup, with Santa Claus himself making an appearance on the final float."

Businesses in downtown Chesterton also will be celebrating Small Business Saturday with discounts and savings that day.

"Continue the celebration by shopping local," the chamber said in the news release. "Eat and shop your way across Duneland all day with most participating businesses offering special Small Business Saturday deals."

The town of Chesterton and volunteers help stage the annual Hometown Holiday Celebration. It has many sponsors in the local business community, including Urschel Laboratories, Cleveland-Cliffs, Franciscan Health, McColly Real Estate, WIMS Radio, NITCO, 1ST Source Bank, Bosak Auto Group, Centier Bank - Chesterton Branches, Indiana Army National Guard, Legacy Sign Group, NIPSCO, Porter Bank, Advanced Dental Concepts, Avalon Springs, Horizon Bank, Growing Kids Learning Center, Duneland Family YMCA, Discovery Charter School, Edward Jones Investments, Chesterton Physical Therapy, Chesterton Tribune, Dean's Tire & Auto, Family Express Corporation, Teachers Credit Union, Mel's Detail Shop and Gilbert's Candy & Confections.