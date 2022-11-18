Duneland Chamber to host Hometown Holiday Celebration

Duneland residents will soon get a chance to shop local for the holidays.
The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Hometown Holiday Celebration in downtown Chesterton the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The festivities will kick off with a holiday-themed Chesterton European Market, a special edition of which will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the chamber parking lot at 220 Broadway in Chesterton. Chesterton's Twilight Christmas Parade will then step off from the Chesterton Middle School at 5:15 p.m.
"Floats will populate this night-time parade, including all manner of lighted cars, trucks and wagons, as well as plenty of walking families and service organizations," the chamber said in a news release. "An impressive series of decorated fire engines will round out the lineup, with Santa Claus himself making an appearance on the final float."
Businesses in downtown Chesterton also will be celebrating Small Business Saturday with discounts and savings that day.
"Continue the celebration by shopping local," the chamber said in the news release. "Eat and shop your way across Duneland all day with most participating businesses offering special Small Business Saturday deals." The town of Chesterton and volunteers help stage the annual Hometown Holiday Celebration. It has many sponsors in the local business community, including Urschel Laboratories, Cleveland-Cliffs, Franciscan Health, McColly Real Estate, WIMS Radio, NITCO, 1ST Source Bank, Bosak Auto Group, Centier Bank - Chesterton Branches, Indiana Army National Guard, Legacy Sign Group, NIPSCO, Porter Bank, Advanced Dental Concepts, Avalon Springs, Horizon Bank, Growing Kids Learning Center, Duneland Family YMCA, Discovery Charter School, Edward Jones Investments, Chesterton Physical Therapy, Chesterton Tribune, Dean's Tire & Auto, Family Express Corporation, Teachers Credit Union, Mel's Detail Shop and Gilbert's Candy & Confections.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Half Baked Cookie Co., Rosina's Meatball Cafe and Lash Lounge opening
Coming soon
Half Baked Cookie Co. is cooking up something sweet in downtown Crown Point.
The bakery is coming soon to 3 N. Court St. in the building that houses the U.S. Marine Corps recruiting office on the historic Old Lake County Courthouse square. It specializes in gourmet cookies, classic cookies, deep dish cookies, Fattie cookies and stuffed Fattie cookies. People can satisfy their sweet tooth with gourmet cookies stuffed with Twinkies, cupcakes, caramel popcorn and other goodies.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
It has its roots in the COVID-19 pandemic, which hurt owner Gertrude Navikas's cleaning business, costing her staff and clients. So she started creating do-it-yourself cookie kits that let people bake their own sugar cookies with icing, sprinkles and decorations at home.
Her new business venture took off overnight.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
"I lost a lot of accounts and so I had to make money," she said. "It was crazy, just nuts. It was busy, busy, busy."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Navikas started baking cookie boxes, cakes, cupcakes, cake pops and many different treats, including gluten-free and keto-friendly sweets. She came up with the Fattie: a huge cookie standing a few inches tall and stuffed with brownies and other goodies.
"The Fatties are very tall: about four and a half inches and six ounces," she said. "I decorate them with toppings like Nutella and Toblerone, Oreos, apples and all kinds of stuff. I just started to make the cookies fatter and then tried different things."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Half Baked Cookie Co. outgrew being just a home bakery that did deliveries across southern Lake County. Navikas started looking for a brick-and-mortar shop and found one in downtown Crown Point. It will be a full-service bakery with poppyseed rolls, crullers, cinnamon rolls, muffins and other baked goods.
"I have a European background and was taught to bake and cook traditional European baked goods," she said. "It's a full-blown bakery. We'll have cannolis and cakes of all kinds: cakes for parties, wedding cakes."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
In recent months, cookie shops have been opening up across Northwest Indiana, including Crumbl and Twisted Sugar.
"It's a big thing right now," she said. "But it's like Burger King and McDonald's. They all have different things. This will be something you've never had or seen before."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Half Baked Cookie Co. will display many photos of her mom baking, her family and customers who sent pictures of themselves decorating cookies made from her kits. It will open early to cater to the breakfast crowd and stay open late to serve bar-goers seeking a late-night snack.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
It will have many varieties of cookies, keeping popular ones available year-round and rotating through seasonal flavors such as Christmas cookies or Halloween cookies stuffed with marshmallows and green slime. It will heat cookies upon request, sell pizza boxes full of cookies and offer catering, party trays, party boxes, cocoa bombs, cookie kits and cake kits.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Half Baked Cookie Co. will sell coffee and have indoor seating where people can savor their sweets.
"I just did my first market in Crown Point, the Hocus Pocus, and we sold out," she said. "It was crazy, a nonstop line."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Half Baked Cookie Co. will continue to operate its online business, selling cookie kits and sweet treats online.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
"I cater to every lifestyle," she said. "I also do keto, low carb, gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy free and vegan."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Rosina's Meatball Cafe will soon start serving up old family recipes in downtown Griffith.
Dawn Ayers-Jania and her husband Geoff Jania will make batches of meatballs fresh daily, using recipes passed down from her great-grandmother Rosina, who hailed from the Italian region of Calabria and settled in New York. Customers will be able to get meatball subs or build-your-own meatball bowls with their choice of penne pasta, rice or white cheddar mashed potatoes.
People will have the choice of meatballs made from traditional beef, spicy Italian sausage, a combination of beef and spicy Italian sausage or gluten-free chicken. It also will have mushroom-and-rice meatballs as a vegetarian option.
"It won't have marinara. It will have red gravy as they say," she said. "We'll have penne because it holds the sauce inside. We'll also have sandwiches salads and soups."
Rosina's Meatball Cafe hopes to open by the end of November, but Ayers-Jania said that's not set in stone yet and it may not be until mid-December. It will be located at 126 N. Griffith Boulevard, across the street from Bridge's Scoreboard and two doors down from the new SereDIPity ice cream parlor.
"It will be a small cafe that's quick-serve," she said. "There won't be any servers. Everything will be made fresh daily."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Rosina's Meatball Cafe will be open until it sells out of that day's batch of meatballs.
It will seat 18 to 20 customers inside and likely have outdoor seating out back in the summer. Ayers-Jania said she liked downtown Griffith, which reminded her of her native Southwest Michigan.
"I actually come from Michigan and have been adjusting to big city life," she said. "I liked the downtown district of Griffith. It reminded me of a downtown district of the towns I lived in. It has that homey, small-town feel. I like what Griffith offers its residents, all the activities and festivals."
She believes Rosina's Meatball Cafe can be a destination.
"There's nothing like this in Northwest Indiana," she said. "Nobody else out there is doing what we're doing with quality ingredients and homestyle food from old Italy. It's a niche market but I believe because of the uniqueness of it, it will draft people."
She's focused on building up a customer base in Griffith. "Obviously, we're opening a restaurant in a climate when many restaurants are shutting their doors," she said. "The first thing will be to make a presence and get customers to return, to survive and thrive. I'm focused on the first five years, because they say if you don't find success in the first five years, you're not going to."
Friends and family have long encouraged her to open a restaurant, heaping praise on her cooking.
"Everyone has always said, 'oh my God, these meatballs are amazing and delicious'," she said. "I've gotten a lot of positive feedback."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
In addition to meatballs, the restaurant will have paninis, Italian subs, grilled cheese and salads like a house, Ceasar and Caprese. It will have soups like Stuffed Pepper, Italian Wedding and Spicy Italian Sausage Cheesy Potato.
She hopes the restaurant will celebrate the memory of her great-grandmother, after whom it's named.
"It felt like the right way to honor her," Ayers-Jania said. "She never left New York. She went and looked at soda fountains as locations to open a cafe but never found the right fit."
Rosina was a remarkable woman, Ayers-Jania said.
"She had a hard time learning English so forbade her husband from speaking Italian," she said. "She wanted her children to be Americans and sound like Americans. She was a family-oriented woman who never worked outside the home. She loved her family. I never got to meet her. According to my mom, she had a big loud Italian laugh. She knew how to cook. I've been cooking her recipes my whole life. This is super-exciting for me."
For more information, find Rosina's Meatball Cafe on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
The Lash Lounge opened at 858 N Superior Drive in the booming Beacon Hill development in Crown Point.
Dana and Jay Dieckmann opened the franchise at 107th and Broadway, next to Orange Theory and Smoothie King. It's an upscale salon that employs six people and just celebrated its grand opening Monday.
It offers lash extensions and lash and brow services, including tinting, threading and lifts.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
"It's a woman-run business and an honest company that helps women," Dana Dieckmann said.
It's a franchise based out of Texas with 120 locations across the country, including one in Chicago and another in Fishers. Dieckmann is looking to open another franchise, possibly in South Bend or Valparaiso.
"We liked this location. It's up-and-coming with a lot of traffic," she said. "They're building the hospital, that McDonald's and I guess a lot of neighborhoods in the area."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
The 1,430-square-foot salon is open for walk-ins but reservations are strongly encouraged.
It employs licensed cosmetologists and technicians and eventually hopes to fill all 10 of its chairs.
People can sign up for memberships to save on appointments.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
"Come in and take a couple of extra minutes to not have to do makeup and wake up feeling gorgeous," she said.
The Lash Lounge is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 219-356-6544 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Riviera Maya, salt cave and IV clinic, Nutrition Cove and Caravel Autism Health opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Gold Coast's Rosebud Steakhouse opening in NWI, Raising Cane's on hold, S&T Provisions and DD's Discounts big-b…
