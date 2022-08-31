 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Duneland Chamber to host Vino al Fresco

  • Updated
  • 0
Duneland Chamber to host Vino al Fresco

Running Vines Winery in downtown Chesterton will take part in Vino al Fresco.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will soon host its Vino al Fresco fundraiser that will give people the chance to sample local wines.

The chamber representing Chesterton and surrounding Duneland communities in Porter County will host the event from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Thomas Centennial Park, 105 S. Calumet Road in downtown Chesterton.

Local wineries from Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan will offer their wine for tasting at the annual fundraiser for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, which promotes the interests of businesses and hosts networking opportunities and educational events in Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres and Porter.

Aftermath Winery & Cidery, Four Corners Winery, Lambstone Cellars Winery, Running Vines Winery and St. Julian Wine Co. all will offer samples of their wine.

People are also reading…

Vino al Fresco also will feature live music by The Box Wine Prophets, free caricatures by local artist Nathan Biancardi and food available for purchase. Cheesescapes will offer cheese and charcuterie plates, while Albano's of Valparaiso will serve up handmade, small-batch scratch pasta.

The event is restricted to those 21 and older. A state ID will be necessary to get in.

Epic Limo will offer free transportation to anyone who lives in the 46304 ZIP code. 

Tickets are $45 for general admission and $10 for designated drivers. Tickets are available at IndianaOnTap.com or at the Duneland Chamber of Commerce office at 220 Broadway in Chesterton.

For more information, visit www.dunelandchamber.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dino Tyme attraction to bring giant dinosaurs to Lowell

Dino Tyme attraction to bring giant dinosaurs to Lowell

Giant dinosaurs have invaded the Harvest Tyme Family Farm, which is opening its Dino Tyme attraction Saturday. Visitors will be able to check out more than 20 dinosaurs and an erupting volcano from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 18.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who benefits from President Biden's student loan relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts