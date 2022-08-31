Duneland Chamber to host Vino al Fresco

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will soon host its Vino al Fresco fundraiser that will give people the chance to sample local wines.

The chamber representing Chesterton and surrounding Duneland communities in Porter County will host the event from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Thomas Centennial Park, 105 S. Calumet Road in downtown Chesterton.

Local wineries from Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan will offer their wine for tasting at the annual fundraiser for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, which promotes the interests of businesses and hosts networking opportunities and educational events in Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres and Porter.

Aftermath Winery & Cidery, Four Corners Winery, Lambstone Cellars Winery, Running Vines Winery and St. Julian Wine Co. all will offer samples of their wine.

Vino al Fresco also will feature live music by The Box Wine Prophets, free caricatures by local artist Nathan Biancardi and food available for purchase. Cheesescapes will offer cheese and charcuterie plates, while Albano's of Valparaiso will serve up handmade, small-batch scratch pasta.

The event is restricted to those 21 and older. A state ID will be necessary to get in.

Epic Limo will offer free transportation to anyone who lives in the 46304 ZIP code.

Tickets are $45 for general admission and $10 for designated drivers. Tickets are available at IndianaOnTap.com or at the Duneland Chamber of Commerce office at 220 Broadway in Chesterton.

For more information, visit www.dunelandchamber.org.