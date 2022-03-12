Duneland Distillery carrying on long-running family moonshining tradition

CHESTERTON — Porter County's first distillery is serving up small-batch moonshine and gin in Chesterton.

Duneland Distillery owner Vernon Brown, whose ancestors hail from Youngstown, Ohio and West Virginia, likes to quip, "this is a sixth-generation distillery, but the first legal one."

After 18 months of renovating the Westchester Lanes and Lounge bowling alley at 8th Street and Wabash Avenue in Chesterton, he recently opened the Duneland Distillery, which has a tasting room, retail shop and bottles for sale to-go.

It's the latest distillery to come to the Region after the state's Prohibition-era liquor laws were finally loosened up. Duneland follows 18th Street Distillery in downtown Hammond and 3 Floyds Distillery in Munster. Journeyman, from Southwest Michigan, is also planning a new distillery in an old factory in Valparaiso.

Brown, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, also owns The Chesterton Brewery, which he opened in an old chinaware factory at 1050 Broadway in Chesterton in 2019. His latest venture opened in a 26,000-square-foot space at 124 N. 8th St.

"We specialize in moonshine and have many flavors of moonshine," Brown said. "I'm also a gin lover so we have gin. Being an urban small distillery, we have more freedom to play around with different spirits and change the spirits."

Duneland Distillery currently has 12 different spirits available, including a vodka, three gins and eight moonshines. Moonshine flavors included butterscotch, peach and barrel-rusted.

"For every bottle we sell, we donate a dollar to Save to the Dunes to help restore the dunes," he said.

It makes its moonshine with two-row barley instead of corn.

"It has a completely different taste and is a lot smoother," he said. "It's slightly hotter and has a perceived sweetness although it's not sweetened."

The distillery makes spirits with a 125-gallon still. It makes liquor that's sold on-site and hopes to start distributing to liquor stores and bars across the Hoosier State soon. The hope is to have an even wider distribution footprint in a few years.

The tasting room offers samples and 12 different cocktails that change with the season. The Shelf Ice Shine, for instance, blends moonshine with cucumber, jalapeno, lime and thyme while the Devil's Slide Martini mixes gin with jalapeno and pineapple. The Duneland Sunset combines vodka, blood orange, grapefruit and soda.

"They're seasonally themed," Brown said. "Later in the summer, we might use seasonal ingredients when fresh local ingredients are in season."

In addition to its own spirits, it has craft beer from the Chesterton Brewery and some wine and domestic beer.

The distillery finally opened after 18 months of construction that repurposed the old bowling alley.

"Holy smokes, it was tough," Brown said. "It took a lot of sweat. We had to demo nearly but not quite the entire building. All of the shortages messed with us. The tasting bar is made with a piece of the bowling alley but most of the tasting room was made with wood repurposed from a barn in Illinois. It's very rustic."

The distillery currently employs five people and is looking to add more bartenders. The tasting room will add food, such as sandwiches. It also plans to bring food trucks by.

Duneland Distillery sells merchandise like shirts, hoodies, shot glasses and tumblers at its retail shop.

"This is something unlike what the area has ever seen," Brown said. "It's a bit of backwoods with modern technology."

It expects to be a draw during the tourism season at the nearby Indiana Dunes.

"People like getting out there and experimenting with what places have to offer," he said. "There's definitely a different customer here than at The Chesterton Brewery, which is more craft beer people. It's hitting a new market."

Duneland Distillery is currently open from noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays but plans to be open from noon until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays starting in May. Eventually, it hopes to be open six days a week.

The hours will vary by season and by demand.

For more information, visit dunelandstill.com, call 219-728-3055 or find the business on Facebook.

