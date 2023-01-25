Duneland, Michigan City chamber president earn U.S. Chamber of Commerce credentials

The presidents of the Michigan City and Duneland chambers of commerce have graduated from the Institute for Organization Management.

Duneland Chamber of Commerce President Maura Mundell and Michigan City Chamber of Commerce President Katie Eaton recently earned credentials from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce leadership training program by completing 96 credit hours of training.

About 1,000 individuals attend the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Institute of Organization Management annually to earn IOM Graduate Recognition.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond Towle, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

Since 1921, the Institute for Organization Management has educated tens of thousands of leaders in chambers, trade associations and nonprofits throughout the country. It's taught them at different universities across the nation how to build stronger organizations, become stronger business advocates and better serve their members.

Attendees learn subjects like leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance and membership at four weeklong sessions. They get to sharpen their organizational management skills to learn how to run their chambers more effectively back home.

It's a program by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the world's largest business organization that represents businesses of all sizes, ranging from mom-and-pop shops on Main Street to massive corporations. It offers learning, networking and other opportunities for its members.