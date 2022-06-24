Dunes Highway landscape undergoing a transformation that's put old haunts in the rearview mirror

GARY — The landscape of Dunes Highway and the largely parallel Melton Road in Gary's Miller neighborhood has been undergoing a major transformation as many decrepit old buildings get demolished.

The South Shore Line Double Track Project has been clearing away many buildings along Dunes Highway, or U.S. 12, including long-abandoned landmarks longtime residents cherish fond memories of like the Wilco grocery store and Dunes Bowl bowling alley. A growing number of truck lots and trucking companies also have been reshaping the 12/20 area, particularly along the eastern end of U.S. 20, or Melton Road.

The distinctively circular former Len Pollak Buick and Opel dealership at 7301 East U.S. 20, a vintage mid-century modern showroom most recently known as Nielsen Buick, is now getting torn down in Miller.

"Back in the day, U.S. 20 was the main highway between Chicago and Detroit," said Bill Chipman, owner of the long-standing Arman's Restaurant on U.S. 20 and Lake Street in Miller. "There were a lot of businesses right there in Gary, Miller and Portage: mom-and-pop places, hotels, restaurants, fancy high-end grocery stores and big-box stores."

But the Borman Expressway further south long ago supplanted the route. Many long-standing businesses people frequented in an earlier era have now lain vacant for years.

"The newest cleanup is some of the buildings like the bowling alley, restaurant building, bar and old Honda dealership," said Chipman. "All of that's been gone, sometimes for 30 or 40 years. I'm looking forward to the new look when the train station comes in."

Though no longer the main route, enough traffic still passes by on the 12 and 20 highways to support businesses like Arman's, which has served hot dogs there for more than 70 years. But the rundown buildings gave passersby a negative perception, he said.

"They were just an eyesore," Chipman said. "People drive through and see the dilapidated condition and think the worst of Gary and Miller. I'm a Millerite. I love Miller and I love Gary. I really want to see the reincarnation."

Trucking companies like F&W Transportation, MTI Trucking and Macer Transportation also have been increasingly clustering along Melton Road in recent years, often taking over former retail stores and restaurants in an area once dominated by shopping, dining and the Cinema I and II movie theaters.

"They like the big-box buildings because of the large parking lots and it's right next to Interstate 90 and Interstate 94," Chipman said. "It's the Crossroads of America with the trucking industry flourishing with all the truck stops in the area."

But he still has fond memories of what's been displaced by all the change.

"We'd go to the bowling alley and play in leagues and play pool and pinball," he said. "I have a lot of fond memories of going to Wilco every week for groceries and to the Dairy Queen right across the street. It's part of our history and now it's gone."

Rev. Marie Siroky, a longtime Miller resident, remembers how both her mom and dad played in leagues at Dunes Bowl, where the Wirt High School leagues also bowled.

"I'd stand in the nursery on those godawful blue and orange chairs peering out the window I was probably 5 or 6," she said. "The smaller stores cleared away between 12/20 prompted me to remember all the businesses that were there at one time and a bit sad."

She's more upset over the demolition east of the McDonald's on Lake Street, where Dunes Highway was lined with many trees that are being replaced with concrete.

"The bevy of trucking businesses is rarely discussed. Going east from Lake Street and U.S. 20 were two huge shopping centers. I understand the reason they closed. Yet the land behind them to the south was all dunes, bogs and trees. It’s now all cement and debris."

The 12/20 landscape has been chipped away with more redevelopment to come, Siroky said.

"Dunes Highway has always been known as one of the most scenic routes," she said. "Specific to Miller were the trees, natural bogs, grasses and unique homes in Inland Manor."

Gary native Paul King, who films the popular Steel City Storm video series on YouTube, also has watched the demolition along the 12 and 20 highways in eastern Gary wistfully.

"I grew up in Gary," he said. "It's attached to me in a heartfelt way. I have a lot of fond memories of a lot of places we used to go."

He explores long-vacant buildings in his Steel City Storm videos, which have cumulatively amassed more than 1.7 million views on YouTube. He grew up in the city's Aetna neighborhood before his family moved to Glen Park. His family shopped at Wilco, which also operated under the Ralph's banner before it ultimately closed.

"We'd ride our bikes through Aetna to the Lake Street beach and stop at all those places," he said. "A lot of those places like the Dunes Restaurant, Kmart and Zayre and all gone, but I remember pretty much everything."

He chronicled a few of the bygone buildings like Ralph's and the Dunes Bowl with its vibrantly colored 1970s-style sign before they were torn down to make way for the train expansion this year.

"I remember the pool room and the pinball machines were went to as kids," he said. "Kids today don't have those types of outlets. A lot of the inside had been gutted so there was nothing left. It's sad. You know these places needed to come down. They looked terrible. They were a big eyesore. The bowling alley needed to be torn down. It had a lot of good memories but the next generation doesn't have those memories and doesn't like to see it like that."

But the buildings that were recently razed will live on in memory, King said.

"They can demolish these buildings but these places still have my memories," he said. "They can never demolish my memories."

