Dunes painting class offered at National Park

The Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Perhaps you’ve dreamed of becoming an en plein air painter and dragging a canvas and easel out to scenic settings, painting them in the moment right then and there.

Maybe you’ve dreamed of painting the dramatic landscapes of the Indiana Dunes, where a ridge of soaring sandhills flanks the glittering Lake Michigan coastline for as far as the eye can see.

You may have dreamed of chronicling the wild sweep of the dunes as the seasons change, from the sunny summer to the crisp fall months when color pops in the forests off in the horizon. Maybe you even aspire to be the next Frank Dudley.

Now’s your chance.

At least to pick up that paintbrush and get started.

You can sign up for a class on how to paint your own dunes-inspired painting from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion, an Indiana Dunes National Park site at 1000 Riverwalk Drive in Portage.

The National Park Services is partnering with the Art Barn in Porter County to teach people how to render dunes landscapes.

“Join a local artist from the Art Barn for Art in the Park, sponsored by the Friends of Indiana Dunes,” the National Park Service said in a press release.

The class is limited to just 15 adult painters and reservations are required in advance. There’s a $15 charge for art supplies.

People can sign up at artbarnschool.org.

For more information, call 219-395-1882, visit nps.gov/indu or go to facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

