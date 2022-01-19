Duo Sequenza to perform 'Romantic Music for Flute and Classical Guitar'

Duo Sequenza will play “Romantic Music for Flute and Classical Guitar” just in time for Valentine's Day.

The internationally acclaimed group will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Sycamore Hall at Woodland Park at 2100 Willowcreek Road in Portage.

Flutist Debra Silvert and classical guitarist Paul Bowman will perform works by Pujol, Holliday, Muniz, Piazzolla and Ibert. They will also play Franz Schubert’s romantic masterpiece “Sonata Arpeggione” and some contemporary pieces.

“Classical music suffers from an image of being elitist, stuffy and boring when it’s really anything but,” Silvert said. “We are so excited to be presenting our ‘Romantic Music’ for the Portage community. It’s a unique program that offers something special for every listener. And our music is sensory-friendly as well.”

Duo Sequenza has toured across the United States, Asia and Europe. They have had more than 20 works composed for them and released the album "Yes... It's a Thing!" in 2019 and they are working on a follow-up record.