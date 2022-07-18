Dushan Nikolovski named Innovation Hub director at Valparaiso University

Dushan Nikolovski has worked for years to guide small businesses across Northwest Indiana, steering them toward success.

The longtime professor of entrepreneurship at Purdue University Northwest's College of Business founded The Big Sell entrepreneurial contest and long ran the Center for Entrepreneurship Success in Hammond until Purdue Northwest sold the property it was housed out of on 169th Street in 2016.

Now Nikolovski is again directing a university's entrepreneurial outreach center. He was recently named a clinical associate professor of entrepreneurship at Valparaiso University, where he was appointed the inaugural director of the Innovation Hub.

"I had just been teaching at Purdue Northwest when they sold the entrepreneurship center building to Korellis Roofing," he said.

But Valparaiso University established a similar center that aims to "foster an innovative and entrepreneurial culture" in Northwest Indiana. Stewart McMillan with Task Force Tips in Valparaiso, whose father revolutionized fire hose nozzle designs, donated the building to establish the Innovation Hub at McMillan Hall at Valparaiso University.

"Now every fire department across the country has adopted it," Nikolovski said.

The estate of Deborah “Deb” A. Tschetter Spannraf gave $1.4 million for an endowment when it was founded in 2017.

"There was an Innovation Hub but there wasn't a director," Nikolovski said. "It provided some activities but never had a direction."

The Innovation Hub offers community outreach to the small business community.

"This is the only Innovation Hub in Northwest Indiana," he said. "It will provide community outreach not only to Valparaiso but the entire Region."

The Innovation Hub will offer small businesses training, workshops, classes and consulting. It also will focus on workforce development, such as by promoting lifelong learning and pathways to MBAs.

"My goal is helping businesses grow," he said. "The pandemic has been devastating to small and midsized businesses and this can help them reorganize as a pathway to success. It can consult people who want to update their skills."

He also would like to start an entrepreneurial competition for businesses in Valparaiso and greater Northwest Indiana. The Innovation Center also may offer a certificate in entrepreneurship.

"It will have a good base in Valparaiso and throughout the Region," he said. "In a nutshell, I educate small businesses. I can teach them, post-pandemic on the quick adoption of change with inflation, artificial intelligence, technology and so on. This will be a public resource."

The Innovation Hub also will work toward establishing entrepreneurship programs in high schools in Porter, Lake and LaPorte counties. It will soon have a public meet-and-greet.

"Working with entrepreneurs is what makes me happiest," he said. "I love educating young people but also small businesses and innovators, helping them pivot and change. It's a passion. I hope to work with as many chambers and businesses in the Region as possible."

Exciting trends are afoot in Northwest Indiana.

"There's a housing boom with so many people running away from Illinois," he said. "I'd like to bring in as much business from Illinois to Northwest Indiana as possible. We've always been business-friendly. We can expand our business offerings. This organization will provide the education piece."

For more information, including about potential collaborations, email dushan.nikolovski@valpo.edu.