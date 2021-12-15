Dwyer Instruments acquires Universal Flow Monitors

Dwyer Instruments, a Michigan City-based designer and manufacturer of sensors, is acquiring Universal Flow Monitors, Inc. for an undisclosed sum.
Dwyer, which was acquired by Arcline Investment Management this summer, is purchasing the Hazel Crest, Michigan-based company that designs, develops and builds flow meters and controls for industrial equipment.
"UFM has a broad portfolio of ruggedized products that customers rely on for critical industrial applications," said Mark Fisher, president of Dwyer. "This has led UFM to a successful, entrenched position in niche industrial markets. We are very excited to welcome UFM to the Dwyer family."
Universal Flow Monitors was founded in 1963 and makes controllers for fluids and gases. Its products are used in a number of end markets, including automation, robotics and other process applications.
"UFM has a long history of dedication to product design, customer service and quality," said Lars Rosean, president of UFM. "I would like to thank all our employees who have contributed to our years of success and I am thrilled at this opportunity to partner with Dwyer for the next stage of growth."
Dwyer Instruments dates back to 1931 and has offices in Asia, Europe and Australia, maintaining its home base in LaPorte County. It was acquired by a private equity firm that has invested $4.3 billion in sectors like defense, aerospace and infrastructure since 2019.