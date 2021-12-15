Dwyer Instruments acquires Universal Flow Monitors

Dwyer Instruments, a Michigan City-based designer and manufacturer of sensors, is acquiring Universal Flow Monitors, Inc. for an undisclosed sum.

Dwyer, which was acquired by Arcline Investment Management this summer, is purchasing the Hazel Crest, Michigan-based company that designs, develops and builds flow meters and controls for industrial equipment.

"UFM has a broad portfolio of ruggedized products that customers rely on for critical industrial applications," said Mark Fisher, president of Dwyer. "This has led UFM to a successful, entrenched position in niche industrial markets. We are very excited to welcome UFM to the Dwyer family."

Universal Flow Monitors was founded in 1963 and makes controllers for fluids and gases. Its products are used in a number of end markets, including automation, robotics and other process applications.