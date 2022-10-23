Dyer scuba shop owner hunts for lost Civil War gold in History Channel show

A Dyer scuba shop owner has dived all over the globe, exploring coral reefs and coming close to sharks.

Goose's Scuba Shack owner Doug Gossage found the remains of a Roman supply ship in Malta, searched for Spanish shipwrecks in the Florida Keys and discovered World War II planes that crashed into Lake Michigan, the result of Great Lakes Naval Station pilots in training failing to stick the landing on an aircraft carrier that once floated in the Great Lake.

His latest adventure took him to the northern reaches of Lake Michigan to an island near Michigan's Upper Peninsula in search of treasure.

Gossage helped the hosts of the History Channel's "Beyond Oak Island" search for gold lost at sea during the Civil War near Poverty Island. He appears in three episodes of the show over the next few weeks, the first of which ran Tuesday and will re-air as a rerun.

Brothers Rick and Marty Lagina host the show, which is named after the famous island in Nova Scotia where people have long sought buried treasure dating back to the 1700s, when it was rumored that Captain Kidd's treasure was buried there. It follows treasure quests around the globe while regaling viewers with tales of Blackbeard, the outlaw Jesse James, Aztec gold and other historical curiosities.

"Beyond Oak Island" is now in its third season.

The program's producers learned about Gossage because of his store selling scuba equipment in Dyer.

Goose's Scuba Shack has been in business for nearly 40 years. It was in downtown Lansing for 17 years before relocating to 1490 Joliet St. in Dyer in 2002. He also owns the neighboring Castle Storage on U.S. 30.

The business sells, rents and services scuba gear. It also provides scuba diving lessons at an on-site pool and takes people diving all over the world.

"The producers loved the store," Gossage said. "They said they'd contact me to help them out."

They called him up when they planned to go on a treasure hunt in Poverty Island, a small uninhabited island in northern Michigan that's owned by the federal government. It's best known for its abandoned lighthouse and — ironically — for riches. The lore is that Civil War treasure sunk nearby.

"It's in the middle of nowhere," Gossage said. "There's no cell service. It's an hour-long boat ride, maybe longer, to get out there."

Maritime legend about sunken gold has long swirled around the isolated island. Many believe there is more than $450 million in gold bullion and coins buried there as a result of a failed bid to sneak it from Canada into the United States during the Civil War.

"The ship that dumped the treasure was being pursued by either pirates or military ships," Gossage said. "It was trying to take gold from Canada to the south to support the confederacy during the Civil War. The French were supportive of the south's efforts because it relied on the textiles and cotton produced in and exported by the south. A Frenchman living in Canada tried to send $450 million in gold."

But the voyage to bankroll the confederacy failed. The gold was lost at sea in 1863.

"Either pirates or Civil War Union cruisers patrolling the Great Lakes pursued the ship," he said. "It chained five chests of gold and threw them overboard. It was common for pirates to operate on the Great Lakes up through prohibition times. I can't imagine trying to rob Al Capone's ship. You'd have to be suicidal. But it was a common thing back at the time."

Another ship operating in the area snagged its anchor on a crate or box that didn't make it all the way to the deck.

"That breathed more life into the story," Gossage said.

Relatively few treasure hunters have sought out the gold because of how remote and hard-to-reach the island is, he said.

A commercial diver out of Milwaukee sought to find the treasure back when the lighthouse on the island was still manned by a lightkeeper, who lived there with his family, which included young teenagers. They watched the diver searching intently, having little else to do on the secluded island.

"One evening they heard him hooting and hollering on his ship, which was a wooden sailboat," he said. "He was a commercial hardhat diver in search of the chests. They heard a lot of jubilation. But then the ship got caught in a storm. The kids retreated for shelter. Then from what they could see the ship had sunk, with lumber pieces floating on the surface. He made it to the island but did not go to the lighthouse for help and declined when they asked him if he wanted them to call the Coast Guard. He got off the island somehow. That added more to the story."

Gossage knew of it for years as he has searched for wrecks all over the world.

"This is more than a hobby," he said. "It's something that I've perfected, a skill. Shipwrecks get broken up, and I find the small pieces, often covered up by the bottom."

On the show, he's introduced as a geophysical remote sensing specialist.

"When you survey for wrecks, it can take months or years of survey work to get to the actual wreck," he said. "But since there was only one structure on the island, we had an idea where the ship was. It literally took six runs with the instrument in the water to find broken-up pieces of the wreck. We thought we got something, moved over to the next lane 25 to 30 feet away. We found pieces of the shipwreck in the area."

He filmed with the History Channel show for a few days.

"I was pretty pleased with the first episode," he said. "It ends leaving people in TV land not knowing what's going to happen."

Gossage has been diving since 1976 when his father asked if he wanted to go scuba diving, strap an oxygen tank on and stay underwater for a long time. They started diving in Lake Michigan in Door County, Wisconsin.

"We dived and found wrecks in Lake Michigan back before they were all covered with zebra mussels," he said. "Now you can't even tell if it's an anchor chain. It just looks like a big old heap of zebra mussels."

Few of his customers at Goose Scuba Shack want to dive in Lake Michigan even though it's only a few miles away.

"Most people take exotic trips to nice warm weather where the water is clear and there's better visibility," he said. "Most people want to look at pretty fishes and coral."

Gossage was a student at Northern Illinois University when he decided it was too slow-paced and he wanted to get out and do something. So he and his father decided he should start a store in 1983.

He's since traveled the world, doing dives in the Red Sea, Egypt, Fiji Island, the Caribbean, Venezuela and the Bahamas. He searched many historical sites such as submarines that were sunk in the Pacific after attacking Pearl Harbor.

"I dived in Fiji two times, and the same reefs weren't in the same place," he said. "You might not be so impressed on one trip, then six years later it's a completely different place. Everything's always changing underwater."

Scuba diving offers an escape to a peaceful, watery retreat, Gossage said.

"It's refreshing. It's relaxing. It's quiet," she said. "It's away from ringing telephones and buzzing texts. You have a clean mind. You're weightless. It takes the aches and pains off of you. It's something few people will ever see. You can watch it on television, but it's different with fish swimming all around you. You're living life, not just existing."

He's sought to popularize scuba diving among the general public.

"Diving is a whole different type of experience," he said. "It's rewarding to introduce people to a sport that could change their life. It often does. People get hooked. Their lives become about experiencing underwater in different locations."

He estimates only about 1.5% of the population ever goes scuba diving.

"There's not a whole lot of people with the time, money or desire, for whatever reason," he said. "Kids' activities also have taken over as a priority for a lot of people, which is understandable."

Gossage also looks to dispel misconceptions people have.

"There's Shark Week and all that stuff on television," he said. "They hype it up where people believe if you swim in the ocean you'll get eaten by a shark. You have to get people over those fears. It's fun to watch people see their first shark and come away with a whole different perception. They marvel at the fluidness of movement. Sharks have no interest in you. You're observing it."

Beholding aquatic life up close is an almost mystical experience, Gossage said.

"There's no pane of glass between you and it," he said. "You experience the fish's reaction to you. You become one with the sea, not to sound like a hippie. The little critters will run away when there's a big critter blowing bubbles, which are loud underwater. The small stuff retreats and hides from you. They're like puppies where they're afraid of this big person but still curious and come out only to run away and hide again."

He's embarked on many expeditions over the years, including searching for planes Great Lakes Naval Station trainees crashed into Lake Michigan.

"My dad and I started looking for the World War II airplanes they tried to land on paddlewheel aircraft carriers in the Great Lakes," he said. "It was touch-and-go. They were converted wooden decks. Many missed the ship or crashed into the ship. There was no landing gear. So if there was no room to turn around they would take a forklift and shove it off the side."

They went to the National Archives in Washington, D.C., to figure out the names of the ships and their bearings as that was long before GPS coordinates were used. They discovered the Navy was in the process of pulling the planes out of the lake and some of them were already gone.

He got interested in treasure hunting after ending up on the crew of Ellsworth Boyd, a writer for Skin Diver Magazine, a scuba diving publication he read religiously.

He's pursued treasure all over the world, once finding artifacts of an ancient ship Romans used to transport grain.

"You find things on the surface. It's no longer a wreck after hundreds of years," he said. "There are living organisms that eat wood. There's no ship anymore. You might find iron or bronze fasteners. Treasure hunters recover things from ships that can actually go in a land museum, maybe a sextant they used to navigate. It's things you can touch, feel, see and measure. If it's underwater under sand or vegetation, it's lost forever."

"Beyond Oak Island" airs on the History Channel every Tuesday, with new episodes broadcast at 8 p.m. The episodes in which Gossage is featured will be on during the next few weeks.