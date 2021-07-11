E-Day Award nominations sought for local entrepreneurs

The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center has been celebrating Region entrepreneurs for 30 years at its annual Entrepreneurial Excellence or E-Day Awards.

The Northwest ISBDC, which provides consulting and other no-cost services to people starting or growing small businesses in the Calumet Region, is now seeking nominations for the latest crop of local business people to honor.

People can nominate entrepreneurs who have had an impact on Northwest Indiana or their industry.

“Being an entrepreneur truly takes an unwavering passion and perseverance,” NW-ISBDC Regional Director Lorri Feldt said. “We have seen how much our small business community can handle over the last year and a half, and that needs to be recognized more so than ever as we shift into a new way of doing business. Our team admires all of our region entrepreneurs and everything that they do for our communities.”

Anyone from the public can nominate any entrepreneurs with a three-year track record and the potential for growth. They must do business in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Starke, Pulaski or Newton country.