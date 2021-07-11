E-Day Award nominations sought for local entrepreneurs

The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center has been celebrating Region entrepreneurs for 30 years at its annual Entrepreneurial Excellence or E-Day Awards.
The Northwest ISBDC, which provides consulting and other no-cost services to people starting or growing small businesses in the Calumet Region, is now seeking nominations for the latest crop of local business people to honor.
People can nominate entrepreneurs who have had an impact on Northwest Indiana or their industry.
“Being an entrepreneur truly takes an unwavering passion and perseverance,” NW-ISBDC Regional Director Lorri Feldt said. “We have seen how much our small business community can handle over the last year and a half, and that needs to be recognized more so than ever as we shift into a new way of doing business. Our team admires all of our region entrepreneurs and everything that they do for our communities.”
Anyone from the public can nominate any entrepreneurs with a three-year track record and the potential for growth. They must do business in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Starke, Pulaski or Newton country.
Awards are conferred for a small business person of the year, small business advocate, small business exporter, young entrepreneur, small business exporter, and minority-owned small business person, as well as for entrepreneurial success, family-owned business, and emerging small business.
An awards gala will take place at Avalon Manor in Hobart on Thursday, Nov. 11. A recording will be made available to watch online.
“As our event lands on Veteran’s Day this year, we will take the opportunity to celebrate our veteran entrepreneurs,” Feldt said. “We look forward to sharing the stories of how our entrepreneurs are continuing to acclimate to the business world as it is today and how they are finding positivity in the changes that they have faced.”
Nominations can be made online by Aug. 26 by visiting www.edayleaders.com or by calling 219-644-3513.
For more information, visit www.isbdc.org.