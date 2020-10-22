E-Day awards to celebrate Region entrepreneurs both virtually and in-person

The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center is again honoring top Region entrepreneurs, but with a format tweaked for the coronavirus era.
The Northwest ISBDC will celebrate its annual E-Day on Nov. 12 by giving Entrepreneurial Excellence awards, including to Damon and Dina Gasaway of Winn Machine in LaPorte as Small Business Persons of the Year and to Centier Bank's Michael Schrage with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Now in its 29th year, the annual awards ceremony will take place virtually and in-person from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Avalon Manor at 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart. Lunch will be served in a socially distanced way.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to come together to showcase our award winners,” NW-ISBDC Regional Director Lorri Feldt said. “This year’s class has not only exemplified what it means to be an entrepreneur, but also how to take on and overcome the unique challenges caused by COVID.”
This year's honorees also include Stephen Arndt and Justin LeBeau with Job-Site Safety in Michigan City, Paulette Hill with Professional Information Systems in Hobart, Sandy Smith with SAN Corp. in Crown Point, the Kraft family with Kraft Auction Service in Valparaiso, Joel and Amy Bender with Mind Benders Puzzles and Games in Whiting, Heather Ennis with the Northwest Indiana Forum and James Muhammad of Lakeshore Public Media.
“Our honorees’ stories exhibit how strong our region’s entrepreneurial community has remained during the pandemic,” Feldt said. “Each and every winner has had to delve into how to do business in today’s climate and determine the best avenues to remain vital now and in the future.”
The Northwest ISBDC provides free services to entrepreneurs looking to build a business, such as consulting, training and referrals, through a seven-county Region in Northwest Indiana.
For more information or tickets, visit www.edayleaders.com/event.
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.