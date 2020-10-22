E-Day awards to celebrate Region entrepreneurs both virtually and in-person

The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center is again honoring top Region entrepreneurs, but with a format tweaked for the coronavirus era.

The Northwest ISBDC will celebrate its annual E-Day on Nov. 12 by giving Entrepreneurial Excellence awards, including to Damon and Dina Gasaway of Winn Machine in LaPorte as Small Business Persons of the Year and to Centier Bank's Michael Schrage with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Now in its 29th year, the annual awards ceremony will take place virtually and in-person from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Avalon Manor at 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart. Lunch will be served in a socially distanced way.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to come together to showcase our award winners,” NW-ISBDC Regional Director Lorri Feldt said. “This year’s class has not only exemplified what it means to be an entrepreneur, but also how to take on and overcome the unique challenges caused by COVID.”