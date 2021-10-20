E-Day to celebrate entrepreneurs in Northwest Indiana for the 30th year

The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center will celebrate entrepreneurs in the Region for the 30th year at at its upcoming E-Day Awards.
The Crown Point-based agency, which seeks to help entrepreneurs launch and grow new businesses, gives out the annual Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards.
The luncheon event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Avalon Manor in Hobart.
“It is amazing that we have been celebrating our entrepreneurial community for 30 years,” NW-ISBDC Regional Director Lorri Feldt said. “The class of 2021 honorees continue to confront and overcome the varied challenges that the current business climate has been throwing at them.
This year's class of honorees is:
- Small Business Person of the Year: Dave Lasser, Commercial In-Sites, Merrillville
- Minority-Owned Business of the Year: Attorneys Michael and Shelice Tolbert, Tolbert & Tolbert, Gary
- Women-Owned Business of the Year: Amy Perry and Erin Lively, E&A Jewelers, Valparaiso
- Family-Owned Business of the Year: Konrady Plastics, Portage
- Emerging Business of the Year: Akhtar Zaman, Advanced Engineering Services, Hammond
- Young Entrepreneur: Brianna Hairlson, Bri’s Dance Place, Merrillville
- Small Business Advocate: Bert Cook, LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, LaPorte
- Advocate for Youth Entrepreneurship: Chareice White, ECIER Foundation, Merrillville
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Stewart McMillan, Task Force Tips and MAAC Foundation, Valparaiso.
“While our winners may represent a wide range of industries, they all have created a ripple effect of positive impact in our communities,” Feldt said. “Also, our advocate category was expanded with the addition of youth entrepreneurship this year. We are honored to showcase how early exposure to an entrepreneurial mindset can really make a difference.”
The Northwest ISBDC provides no-cost assistance for entrepreneurs starting or expanding their businesses in a seven-country region in Northwest Indiana. It offers one-on-one consulting, referrals, workshops and other services in conjunction with the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.edayleaders.com/event. For more information, visit www.isbdc.org.
