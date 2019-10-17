Some of Northwest Indiana's most successful and promising entrepreneurs will get their day in the spotlight at the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center's annual E-Day Awards.
The Northwest ISBDC, a small business consulting service that serves seven counties in Northwest Indiana, has recognized the passion and drive of local small business owners who are making a difference in the Region for the last 28 years.
This year's winners include Small Business Person of the Year Patti Komara, of Patti’s All-American in Dyer, Entrepreneurial Success honoree Dawn McIver, of MicroWorks Inc. in Crown Point, Emerging Business of the Year Nan Wellman, of Outstanding Tradeshow Exhibit Services in North Judson, Young Entrepreneur of the Year Justin Kiel, of Kiel Media in LaCrosse, Women-Owned Business of the Year Award winner Tammy Wendland, of Plato’s Closet in Valparaiso and Minority-Owned Business of the Year recipient Moe Musleh, of Anytime Fitness.
The Fingerhut family that runs the Fingerhut Bakery with locations in North Judson, Knox and Bass Lake was named the Family-Owned Business of the Year. Dean Sangalis, of Dean Sangalis & Associates, Northwestern Mutual Insurance agency in Merrillville will receive the Lifetime Achivement Award.
“This year we are celebrating everything from a young journalist to a long-time family-owned bakery,” Northwest ISBDC Regional Director Lorri Feldt said. “No matter where they are in the entrepreneurial spectrum, our honorees all have a passion for what they do and are a true inspiration.”
The 28th Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Avalon Manor at 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart. The public is welcome to attend the event, which includes both an awards presentation and a "look at how young entrepreneurs are shaping their success through business ownership."
Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased online at edayleaders.com/tickets. For more information, call 219-644-3513 or email northwest@isbdc.org.