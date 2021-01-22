Ear, nose and throat treatment offered at new Franciscan Physician Network Otolaryngology Dyer

A full range of ear, nose and throat treatment is offered at the new Franciscan Physician Network Otolaryngology Dyer on the campus of Franciscan Health Dyer.

The new practice at 2150 Gettler St., Suite 260 will treat a variety ear, nose and throat conditions, such as through surgery for hearing loss, dizziness and chronic ear infections. Patients also can get hearing evaluations, cochlear implantation, and auditory brain stem response testing there.

Head and neck surgeon Kartike Gulati and Doctor of Audiology Dianna Galvan are now accepting patients at Franciscan Physician Network Otolaryngology Dyer. Both doctors are seeing patients in person and through virtual telehealth appointments.

"Board certified in otolaryngology, Dr. Gulati received his training at Midwestern University Medical School in Downers Grove, Illinois," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "He did his residency at Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan, and his fellowship at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Dr. Gulati’s clinical interests include chronic ear surgery, management of chronic sinus and Eustachian tube dysfunction, cochlear implantation and BAHA implants, surgery for dizziness, including Meniere’s disease, and repair of ear drum and hearing bones."