Early results in ArcelorMittal vote back strike authorization

ArcelorMittal steelworkers voted Monday across Northwest Indiana on strike authorization, and the early results show a willingness to go on strike, if necessary, to secure raises and protect benefits.
Members of United Steelworkers Union Local 1010, the largest USW local in Northwest Indiana, backed strike authorization in early voting, with a final meeting and vote slated for 4 p.m.
Local 1010 represents workers at the former Inland Steel mill, now ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor East in East Chicago.
"Within the first three meetings, Local 1010 members have demonstrated their resolve and solidarity by unanimously supporting their negotiating committee’s request to authorize a strike," USW Local 1010 President Steve Wagner said.
Results from USW Local 1011, USW Local 6787 and the final Local 1010 meeting were not immediately available.
The USW said ArcelorMittal is asking for health care concessions, including having steelworkers pay up to $9,300 in out-of-pocket health care expenses over the course of the three-year contract. The company is seeking other concessions, including eliminating the hot-rolled steel bonus program, disqualifying Labor Grade 1 employees from incentive payments, and placing a cap on vacation pay.
ArcelorMittal has been looking to bring down labor costs, saying it needs to be more competitive with minimills and other domestic steel producers across the United States after ArcelorMittal USA largely lost money between 2015 and 2017. The multinational company said it is looking for a deal that will ensure its operations in the United States remain sustainable for the long term.
The steelmaker is asking to be able to reduce health care plan benefits should the "Cadillac Tax" go into effect, so it doesn't have to pay a penalty, to be able to force employees to take vacations during shutdown outages, and to require workers take mandatory safety meetings outside the regular workday, according to the union. ArcelorMittal has proposed slashing supplemental unemployment benefits and disqualifying steelworkers from overtime for an entire week if they call off from a scheduled shift.
"ArcelorMittal has proposed a three-year labor agreement that attacks many of the hard-won benefits that we have achieved over the years," USW said in an update to members. "USW members have fought for generations to negotiate fair wages, incentives, health insurance, pensions, overtime pay, supplemental unemployment benefits, sickness and accident benefits, layoff minimization, scheduling and many other protections that make our workplaces safer and give us a stronger voice on the job."
The union said proposed concessions such as reduced health care benefits and safety net provisions would "more than wipe out any pay increases."
"ArcelorMittal is trying to convince us that we should ignore how profitable the company is now and accept major concessions for the sake of 'sustainability' because the industry has faced downturns in the past — conveniently overlooking the critical fact that the flexibility of our contracts has enabled the company to survive the tough times and thrive now that the market has rebounded," the USW said in its update.
Union workers rallied late last month across the Region in support of a new contract, with many declaring "the concessions shop is closed."