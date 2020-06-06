East Chicago breaks ground on $2.5 million industrial project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST CHICAGO — For Mayor Anthony Copeland and Manhattan Mechanical Services president Mike Uremovich, Friday was a long time coming. Previously vacant city land will return to the tax base while a former “Region rat” returns to his roots.

City and business officials broke ground Friday for a 20,000 square-foot building to serve as the new home for Manhattan, a heavy industrial mechanical contractor.

“If you wait long enough, things will come your way,” Copeland said. “When people make an investment, it means they’re going to be here. We appreciate the commitment Manhattan has made to our city.”

The company plans to invest approximately $2.5 million and create 75-100 jobs over the next few years. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Manhattan Mechanical Services up to $1.3 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s plans to create up to 83 new, high-wage jobs in Indiana.

Manhattan provides services to oil refineries, chemical plants, steel mills, paper mills and other heavy industrial operations. The new facility will consist of offices, a 50-by-200-foot fabrication shop, craft training center and corporate office.