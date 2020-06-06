East Chicago breaks ground on $2.5 million industrial project

East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland addresses the groundbreaking ceremony Friday for Manhattan Mechanical Services.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Mike Uremovich, president of Manhattan Mechanical Services, and his wife Cheryl address the groundbreaking ceremony Friday for his company which is moving from Illinois to East Chicago.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Officials representing Manhattan Mechanical Services, the city of East Chicago, and local business representatives ceremonially break ground Friday for Manhattan, a heavy industrial mechanical contractor coming to the 3400 block of Michigan Avenue. The $2.5 million project is expected to be finished this fall and create 75-100 new jobs.
EAST CHICAGO — For Mayor Anthony Copeland and Manhattan Mechanical Services president Mike Uremovich, Friday was a long time coming. Previously vacant city land will return to the tax base while a former “Region rat” returns to his roots.
City and business officials broke ground Friday for a 20,000 square-foot building to serve as the new home for Manhattan, a heavy industrial mechanical contractor.
“If you wait long enough, things will come your way,” Copeland said. “When people make an investment, it means they’re going to be here. We appreciate the commitment Manhattan has made to our city.”
The company plans to invest approximately $2.5 million and create 75-100 jobs over the next few years. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Manhattan Mechanical Services up to $1.3 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s plans to create up to 83 new, high-wage jobs in Indiana.
Manhattan provides services to oil refineries, chemical plants, steel mills, paper mills and other heavy industrial operations. The new facility will consist of offices, a 50-by-200-foot fabrication shop, craft training center and corporate office.
Uremovich said while considering possible sites to relocated, he drove past the 3400 block of Michigan Avenue countless times before he noticed a “for sale” sign. That was 19 months ago.
“We have been fortunate to have significant growth in recent years and based on that growth, we began exploring the necessity of relocation to better serve the Midwest market,” Uremovich said
Uremovich anticipates further expansion at the East Chicago location over the next several years and selected the site to accommodate future growth.
General contractor on the project, scheduled for completion this hall, is J. Shoffner General Contractor Inc. of LaPorte.
A product of Northwest Indiana, Uremovich graduated from Merrillville High School in 1972. The Uremovich name has been associated with local football prowess.
“We’re committed to hiring people from this area, giving them great careers,” Uremovich noted. “All we ask is that they have a great attitude, are willing to work, and don’t do drugs.”
The company president said Manhattan plans to invest $500,000 annually on training young people in such fields as pipefitters, welders, and craftsmen.
The company, based about 55 miles away in Manhattan, Illinois, currently has 200 employees.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Most businesses at the Shops on Main and Highland Grove shopping centers and along Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville temporarily closed after social media posts suggested a protest against be staged.
Officials representing Manhattan Mechanical Services, the city of East Chicago, and local business representatives ceremonially break ground Friday for Manhattan, a heavy industrial mechanical contractor coming to the 3400 block of Michigan Avenue. The $2.5 million project is expected to be finished this fall and create 75-100 new jobs.