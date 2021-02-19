East Chicago growth opportunities targeted in transit-oriented development plan

The East Chicago South Shore station sits amid a landscape whose uses range from residential to industrial, with a small business corridor, civic buildings and public parks mixed into a community split by the Grand Calumet River’s curving path.

Promoting economic growth and development in that challenging environment was the topic Thursday of an online presentation of a Transit Development District that will be anchored by the East Chicago station, the busiest of all the commuter railroad's stops.

The Indianapolis Boulevard corridor, the Roxana residential neighborhood and the abundant open and underutilized spaces near the station present opportunities for development that the tools of a TDD could help spur, representatives of the city, the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority and its consultants said.

Eric Lucas of the firm MKSK told viewers on Zoom and Facebook that the TDD would “use economic development tools to support the kind of growth you would like to see in your community.”

The TDD's financial tools include the growth in local income taxes and property taxes within the TDD after it's established, revenue that can be leveraged by the RDA to provide assistance to development projects.

The East Chicago plan