East Chicago Rail Terminal rolls into town

The new East Chicago Rail Terminal is now transloading, cleaning and storing railcars in north Lake County's industrial belt.
East Chicago Rail Terminal LLC and East Chicago Transload LLC opened their new Chicagoland facility at 3600 Michigan Ave. in East Chicago.
"Now open, East Chicago Rail Terminal LLC has partnered with East Chicago Transload LLC to bring both common carrier railroad switching services and high-quality transload offerings at one location," General Manager Alex Engelke said in a news release.
The new facility transloads railcars to semitrucks and semi-trailer truckloads to trains. It also offers railcar cleaning and repair services, as well as railcar storage. It can transload up to 60 railcars at a time, transporting cargoes like plastics, lumber, sugar, flour, aggregates and bulk HAZMAT liquids. It also can store more than 200 HAZMAT railcars in a fenced and lighted facility monitored by security guards around the clock.
It offers tank cleaning, hazardous materials testing, railcar scrapping, re-certification and wastewater treatment services.
"The facility capitalizes on its central location in Northwest Indiana, located within the greater Chicagoland area. Located near Interstate 65, Interstate 94 and Interstate 90 and minutes away from Illinois and Michigan, the facility capitalizes on the pro-business, business- friendly business of Indiana," Engelke said. "East Chicago Rail Terminal LLC provides 24/7/365 switching service to East Chicago Transload LLC. In addition, East Chicago Rail Terminal LLC is a class 3 common carrier that interchanges with the IHB, providing access to CN-CP-UP-BNSF-CSX-NS."
East Chicago Transload, East Chicago Rail Terminal's sister company, offers 100 railcar transload spots and the ability to transload bulk, liquid and HAZMAT products. It's accessible to several highways and major railroads like Norfolk Southern, CSX and BNSF Railway via the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad.
For more information, email sales@eastchicagorail.com or visit www.eastchicagorail.com.