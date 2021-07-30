East Chicago Rail Terminal rolls into town

The new East Chicago Rail Terminal is now transloading, cleaning and storing railcars in north Lake County's industrial belt.

East Chicago Rail Terminal LLC and East Chicago Transload LLC opened their new Chicagoland facility at 3600 Michigan Ave. in East Chicago.

"Now open, East Chicago Rail Terminal LLC has partnered with East Chicago Transload LLC to bring both common carrier railroad switching services and high-quality transload offerings at one location," General Manager Alex Engelke said in a news release.

The new facility transloads railcars to semitrucks and semi-trailer truckloads to trains. It also offers railcar cleaning and repair services, as well as railcar storage. It can transload up to 60 railcars at a time, transporting cargoes like plastics, lumber, sugar, flour, aggregates and bulk HAZMAT liquids. It also can store more than 200 HAZMAT railcars in a fenced and lighted facility monitored by security guards around the clock.

It offers tank cleaning, hazardous materials testing, railcar scrapping, re-certification and wastewater treatment services.