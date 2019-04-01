East Chicago to host career fair

Looking for a job?
Better break out the lint roller, freshen up your resume, and free up your schedule.
East Chicago will host its bi-annual career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 at the East Chicago Police Department Building at 2301 E. Columbus Drive in downtown East Chicago.
Mayor Anthony Copeland, the city of East Chicago, the East Chicago Urban Enterprise Association, the Indiana Plan for Equal Employment, the Construction Advancement Foundation, and WorkOne are staging the bi-annual job fair that's aimed at "rebuilding East Chicago's workforce."
"Join us for this wonderful career opportunity in East Chicago," the city said in a press release.
East Chicago spokesman Steve Segura said the city expected at least 40 employers to be on hand.
"We had a nice turn out last time," he said. "We expect even more this time. We spent a lot of time advertising this one."
Job seekers who register by Friday avoid the registration line at the door, but advance registration is not required.
Attendees should dress professionally, bring copies of their resumes and be prepared to introduce themselves to human resources representatives from prospective employers.
For information, call 219-391-8205, ext. 7986 or email ecramirez@eastchicago.com.