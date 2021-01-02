East Chicago to transform Galleria shops into a business incubator

East Chicago is transforming the Galleria shops in the North Harbor neighborhood of the city's Indiana Harbor section into an incubator for start-up businesses.
The city government is renovating the dated 1970s storefronts to have a more contemporary look as part of its ongoing redevelopment of North Harbor, near Lake Michigan.
“When we began talking about giving new life to the Galleria, I wanted to create a plan to repurpose the properties rather than tearing them down,” East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland said. “People have fond memories of those shops, which we hope will carry over to the new business incubator."
The city's plan is to convert the retail court into 10 separate 10,000-square-foot office spaces, each of which could be leased by a different startup business. It will keep the mature trees for shade and line the fronts with masonry and the interior courtyard with stone and stucco.
The goal is to foster more small businesses, which employ about half of Indiana's private workforce, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“Our entrepreneurs need a place to set up shop in East Chicago,” Copeland said. “We are eager to get these offices completed so they can get started."
East Chicago has been working the entire North Harbor neighborhood, including with increased walkability, streetscaping and public space improvements along Main Street, Broadway, Guthrie Street and Indiana Harbor Drive. The hope is to revive it as a mixed-income neighborhood that connects with Lake Michigan and supports a variety of sustainable businesses.
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: IHOP and Smoothie King opening in Schererville, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria shutters in Highland, new dance studio opens in Merrillville
Pancakes are about to go global in Schererville.