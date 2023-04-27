East Chicago is welcoming entrepreneurs to the its new Galleria Business Incubator in downtown Indiana Harbor.

The city renovated the long-vacant Spanish-style Galleria offices on Main Street in the North Harbor neighborhood. It will have self-contained office spaces for start-up businesses.

Mayor Anthony Copeland and the East Chicago’s Urban Enterprise Association had a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.

“Excitement has been building up for these affordable retail and office spaces. Programming to help new startup businesses enter into the market is key to success. New businesses need affordability as they work their way to profitability," Copeland said.

The Galleria Business Incubator has eight units. It also will offer support to help fledgling business owners realize their dreams.

“Research proves incubators increase the survival of start-ups,” Copeland said. “They serve as resource-sharing hubs for cash-strapped entrepreneurs in those critical early years when start-ups are most vulnerable. I can’t wait to see Galleria filled with tenants that will help transform the landscape of commerce in the city.”

The city said it has received calls from interested entrepreneurs.

Businesses can get reduced rent for two years. The incubator also will provide marketing assistance, consulting, advice from established business owners, legal services, business plan assistance and business training or up to four hours.

To qualify, businesses must have filed their business taxes in a timely fashion with the state and must maintain regular hours of onsite operations.

For more information, email contactus@eastchicagouea.org or call 219-392-3660.