Easter Bunny to hop around Region to make deliveries for Merrillville Florist and Tea Room

The Easter Bunny is delivering more than brightly colored Easter eggs in the Region this year.
The Merrillville Florist and Tea Room snared the mythological hare and is pressing him into service. The Easter Bunny will personally make all Merrillville Florist and Tea Room deliveries Saturday.
The Region institution at 7005 Madison St in Merrillville, which has hosted formal teas for around 40 years, will deliver Easter Chateau Earl Greys, Emperor Salads, scones and other food, as well as flowers. Customers also can get an Easter meal that they can bake and serve at home.
The Easter Bunny will drop off food or flowers while observing social distancing.
"My husband is volunteering his time as my driver and will call to notify customers when he is on his way, so that he can wave to recipients as he drops off the orders on their doorsteps to observe recommended health protocol," owner Cindy Lopez said. "Social distancing is obviously hard on us as a social society, and it’s a real balance of keeping our distance while making sure our family and loved ones know we are thinking of them. The Merrillville Florist and Tea Room has a real opportunity to provide our customers a safe means of keeping in touch. Events, school and work may be cancelled, but people are still celebrating milestones in their lives — holidays, birthdays, anniversaries — and loved ones are still unfortunately grieving losses."
She hopes the tea room's special holiday deliveries will help put customers in the Easter spirit.
"While taking the appropriate responsible precautions in preparing and delivering orders, we can help safely spread a little joy and happiness to our family and friends," Lopez said. "This idea of this job for me has always been about the flowers, the happiness and the experience, which is why it’s been my dream for most of my life. But lately, it’s turned out to have a greater meaning for me, and has really focused me on the task of putting a smile on a customer’s face and letting them know we are here not only in the good times, but during rough times as well."
For more information or to place an order, call (219) 769-3454 or find the the Merrillville Tea Room on Facebook.
