Easter Bunny to hop around Region to make deliveries for Merrillville Florist and Tea Room

The Region institution at 7005 Madison St in Merrillville, which has hosted formal teas for around 40 years, will deliver Easter Chateau Earl Greys, Emperor Salads, scones and other food, as well as flowers. Customers also can get an Easter meal that they can bake and serve at home.

"My husband is volunteering his time as my driver and will call to notify customers when he is on his way, so that he can wave to recipients as he drops off the orders on their doorsteps to observe recommended health protocol," owner Cindy Lopez said. "Social distancing is obviously hard on us as a social society, and it’s a real balance of keeping our distance while making sure our family and loved ones know we are thinking of them. The Merrillville Florist and Tea Room has a real opportunity to provide our customers a safe means of keeping in touch. Events, school and work may be cancelled, but people are still celebrating milestones in their lives — holidays, birthdays, anniversaries — and loved ones are still unfortunately grieving losses."