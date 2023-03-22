The Easter Bunny will soon hop back to the Southlake Mall in Hobart for photos with children.

Pictures will be taken March 25 through April 8 at the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street. The Easter Bunny will be available for portrait photos between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

People can book visits in advance, including quiet time visits and a for a pet night for pet photos from 4 to 7 p.m. March 27. A sensory-friendly experience will be offered from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 2 so visitors can enjoy a quiet and calm experience, and a Bunny Bash will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1.

"Enjoy an egg hunt, a meet and greet with costume characters, face painting, a balloon artist, a stilt walker and more during this egg-citing event," the Southlake Mall said in a press release.