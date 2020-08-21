Eat your (ugly) fruit and veggies

The produce, which is provided to consumers through subscription boxes, is sourced from a variety of organic farms and partners generally across the United States, Ramesh said.

“Since founding Misfits Market in September 2018, we have rescued more than 40 million pounds of produce and delivered more than 3 million boxes,” he said.

Whether through a service like Misfits Market, by scoping out grocery stores for reduced-cost bins, or contacting local farmers directly, consumers have several options for what they can do with their less-than-perfect produce, Twardy says.

“Do meal prep for the week,” she said. “Once it is washed and chopped you won’t notice the difference.”

Vegetables can be cut up for salads and soups, while apples or pears can be sliced into wedges where the imperfect shape or scabs are not noticeable.

“And of course you could always throw the imperfect fruit or veggie in a blender for a smoothie,” Twardy said.

Santana adds that if the imperfection is on the part of a fruit or vegetable that is removed before eating, such as the peel of a banana, there is no difference between that piece and another without the imperfection.