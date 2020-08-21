Eat your (ugly) fruit and veggies

Walk down any grocery aisle and you’ll likely see rows of perfectly stacked produce, all ripe, shiny and begging to be picked by shoppers.
What consumers don’t see is that there’s plenty more where that came from that didn’t make it to the grocery store.
An estimated 63 million tons of food is thrown away in the United States each year, according to ReFED, a nonprofit that researches food waste policies. While the organization estimates less than 20% of that food waste occurs at farms and locations where food is packed — 80% is generated by homes and businesses — the produce deemed “not attractive enough” to make it to store shelves offers a unique opportunity for consumers.
Over the past few years, “ugly” produce has seen a surge in popularity. With online businesses like Misfits Market and Imperfect Foods carving a niche in the imperfect produce market, consumers are discovering ways to get the recommended daily amounts of fruits and vegetables at a reduced cost.
Studies have even shown that imperfect produce may be more nutrient dense than their perfect counterparts. One study published in the Journal of Horticultural Science & Biotechnology, in fact, found that imperfect apples may have more antioxidant phenolic compounds called phenylpropanoids.
“There is a study that found that apples covered in scabs in response to an infection had higher phenolic compounds, which act as antioxidants,” said Kristal Twardy, a registered dietitian with Franciscan Wellcare. “However, there are many factors that contribute to phytochemical levels in produce.”
Even so, Twardy says, imperfect fruits and vegetables can offer just as much nutritional value as blemish-free produce.
“These cosmetic flaws don’t decrease their nutrition,” she said.
Julie Santana, a clinical dietitian at St. Catherine Hospital, says she looks for imperfect produce often, and finds savings in doing so.
“There are even websites that can be used to purchase such produce at a discounted price — sometimes up to 50 to 75% off store prices,” she said. “I find the produce to be just as tasty as their prettier counterparts and just as nutritious.”
Misfits Market is one of those sites. Founder and CEO Abhi Ramesh says the idea of Misfits Market started when he was working in finance and became aware of the amount of waste that results from inefficiencies in the food system.
“While apple picking at a farm in Pennsylvania a couple of years ago, I noticed perfectly good apples being culled because they were a little misshapen or had some spots on them,” he said. “I spoke with the farmer and he showed me how much produce was destined to be thrown out because it didn’t meet grocery stores’ aesthetic standards, like being a bit too big or too small.”
The experience inspired him to build a business that now offers consumers access to nutritious foods at a reduced cost.
The produce, which is provided to consumers through subscription boxes, is sourced from a variety of organic farms and partners generally across the United States, Ramesh said.
“Since founding Misfits Market in September 2018, we have rescued more than 40 million pounds of produce and delivered more than 3 million boxes,” he said.
Whether through a service like Misfits Market, by scoping out grocery stores for reduced-cost bins, or contacting local farmers directly, consumers have several options for what they can do with their less-than-perfect produce, Twardy says.
“Do meal prep for the week,” she said. “Once it is washed and chopped you won’t notice the difference.”
Vegetables can be cut up for salads and soups, while apples or pears can be sliced into wedges where the imperfect shape or scabs are not noticeable.
“And of course you could always throw the imperfect fruit or veggie in a blender for a smoothie,” Twardy said.
Santana adds that if the imperfection is on the part of a fruit or vegetable that is removed before eating, such as the peel of a banana, there is no difference between that piece and another without the imperfection.
“Another idea is to take overripe bananas, mash them up and freeze for smoothies or to make banana-flavored ice cream,” she said. “A mashed banana that is overripe can also be made into a delicious addition to overnight oats.”
To create this, Santana says to mix oatmeal and milk in equal parts, add the mashed banana, and let the oats chill overnight in a mason jar.
“This is a delicious ready-to-go breakfast in the morning,” she said. “The banana adds a bit of sweetness.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.