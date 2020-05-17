EC to hold public hearing on West Calumet rezoning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST CHICAGO — A special East Chicago Common Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday to allow discussion regarding the proposed rezoning of the former West Calumet Housing site and Goodman Park.

The Council on May 11 approved on second reading an ordinance that would make the area go from residential zoning to light industrial.

Housing is currently not an option for the properties due to past lead and arsenic contamination of the soil.

Consideration of the ordinance on third and final reading will likely occur at the next regular City Council meeting, expected to be held the week of May 25.

Monday's special meeting was scheduled after some council members requested more information regarding the matter and wanted an opportunity for community members to offer comments.

The special meeting will be conducted electronically via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the public can attend and offer comments electronically by visiting www.zoom.us. They can then click on the Join a Meeting tab and enter meeting ID# 897 4128 4759 and password 377189.

