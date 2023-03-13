Economic development agencies in Michigan City and LaPorte are teaming up to kick off an Economic Development Community Investment Campaign for 2023-2025.

The Economic Development Corp. Michigan City and the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership have worked together for more than 20 years. They recently convened at the Shady Creek Winery in Michigan City to launch their latest campaign to drive more economic development across LaPorte County.

“The Economic Development Investment Fund unites our cities all for the betterment of our entire county,” said Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Michigan City Economic Development Corp. “Our investor social has set the stage as we further solidify the economic momentum that we are seeing in all corners of LaPorte County.”

The Unity Foundation of LaPorte County established a fund that will accept tax-deductible donations for the campaign.

“For the last 22 years, we have had a strong relationship here in LaPorte County and Northwest Indiana,” said LEAP Executive Director Bert Cook. “This is our seventh campaign, and our goal is $600,000, which will be split evenly between our cities.”

Economic Development Investment Campaign Coordinator Laura Francesconi is leading the latest campaign.

“This kickoff reception is a monumental step for the prosperous and successful future for the city of LaPorte and Michigan City,” Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said. “Economic development achieved by one community is good for the other. We are working in cooperation, not conflict and in full support of each other, not in competition.”

They're soliciting support from local businesses, community groups and other interested parties to fund economic development efforts across LaPorte County.

“With the whole economic development team here — what a great opportunity. We work extremely well together,” LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody said. “There is a lot of development and a lot of reasons for our families and children to come back home. We have to continue that progress. What is good for Michigan City is good for LaPorte — let’s not stop the momentum we have.”

For more information, including about supporting the campaign, email lauraf@laportepartnership.com or call 219-363-5234.