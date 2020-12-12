Economic development agency blown away by response to $15K incentive to move to Southwest Michigan, may reopen program next year

These days in west Lake County, you're almost as likely to see a car with Illinois plates as one with Indiana plates.

Illinoisans have been flocking across the border to Northwest Indiana, particularly moving from the south suburbs to the Tri-Town area. The Region has been actively courting them, such as with the South Shore Convention and Visitor Authority's Move to Indiana campaign that touts lower property taxes, more house for one's dollar and shorter commute times to Chicago.

But now Northwest Indiana has competition for attracting Illinois expats.

Cornerstone Alliance, a private economic development agency, dangled a $15,000 offer for Chicago workers to move to Southwest Michigan, touting "sandy beaches, great food and drinks and excellent schools." It was so successful it stopped taking applications after just two weeks.

"We were absolutely blown away by the interest that the program sparked," President Rob Cleveland said. "Cornerstone Alliance initially planned to accept applications through the holidays but ended up closing the first round after only two weeks to review all the applicants and begin a selection process. We received more than 300 applications for the Move to Michigan program, including applications from 24 states and one from Nepal."