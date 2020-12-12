Economic development agency blown away by response to $15K incentive to move to Southwest Michigan, may reopen program next year

These days in west Lake County, you're almost as likely to see a car with Illinois plates as one with Indiana plates.
Illinoisans have been flocking across the border to Northwest Indiana, particularly moving from the south suburbs to the Tri-Town area. The Region has been actively courting them, such as with the South Shore Convention and Visitor Authority's Move to Indiana campaign that touts lower property taxes, more house for one's dollar and shorter commute times to Chicago.
But now Northwest Indiana has competition for attracting Illinois expats.
Cornerstone Alliance, a private economic development agency, dangled a $15,000 offer for Chicago workers to move to Southwest Michigan, touting "sandy beaches, great food and drinks and excellent schools." It was so successful it stopped taking applications after just two weeks.
"We were absolutely blown away by the interest that the program sparked," President Rob Cleveland said. "Cornerstone Alliance initially planned to accept applications through the holidays but ended up closing the first round after only two weeks to review all the applicants and begin a selection process. We received more than 300 applications for the Move to Michigan program, including applications from 24 states and one from Nepal."
The Benton Harbor-based economic development organization will give workers up to $15,000 toward a new home and more than $5,000 in additional perks to bypass Northwest Indiana right outside the city and move another hour east to Harbor Country.
Cornerstone Alliance Move to MI campaign is offering a choice of two amenities, including car service to and from regional airports, annual membership to Renaissance Athletic Club, membership to Harbor Shores Driving Range and Practice Area, VIP corporate passes to the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, membership in The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series, a one-year co-working space membership or an annual pass for the South Shore Line, which runs through nearby Michigan City in Northwest Indiana.
Chicagoans who take Cornerstone Alliance up on its offer and relocate to Southwest Michigan also could opt for an annual pass to the St. Joseph and Benton Harbor Beaches, as well as Berrien County Parks.
The economic development agency may bring back the incentive next year if it works.
"Cornerstone Alliance would love to reopen the program again next year, however, we are waiting to further evaluate program success and place the first round of grant recipients before moving forward," Cleveland said.
It also could be expanded beyond the Chicago market.
"While the Chicagoland market was a focus due to the proximity to Southwest Michigan and easy commute, the goal of the program was to attract remote workers from anywhere outside Michigan looking for a lifestyle change," Cleveland said. "Cornerstone Alliance continues its mission to improve economic opportunity throughout Berrien County by working to attract and retain new companies to the area."
