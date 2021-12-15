 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Economic Development Corporation Michigan City adds economic development coordinator.
urgent

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City adds economic development coordinator.

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City adds economic development coordinator.

Gabriella Ratliff 

 Joseph S. Pete

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City added a new economic development coordinator as it works on downtown development and other projects.

The economic development agency hired Gabriella Ratliff to work on downtown development, housing strategies and other initiatives. She's tasked with expanding the city's economic base, improving conditions for small businesses and serving as the point of contact for the Urban Enterprise Association.

“I enjoy researching how new technologies and ideas can bring about new meaning for places and communities,” she said. “I am excited to learn how to create sustainable communities and how to identify and solve problems within our community.”

The Northwest Indiana native is completing a master's degree in community and economic development at Western Illinois University.

“I have had the privilege of volunteering with different agencies as well as participating in international mission work,” she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the EDCMC and apply all that I have learned from my prior experiences.”

Horizon Bank provided a grant that will pay the first year of her salary. EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said the agency needed to expand its team to handle all its strategic community and economic development goals.

“We are looking forward to making an even greater impact on our community with a stronger team of young professionals who are bringing a fresh perspective to our strategic plan,” he said. “Our team is dedicated to working every day on bringing exciting new projects to our region while creating a quality of life that attracts young professionals, businesses and community members to our city.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many credit cards is the right amount?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts