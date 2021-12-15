Economic Development Corporation Michigan City adds economic development coordinator.

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City added a new economic development coordinator as it works on downtown development and other projects.
The economic development agency hired Gabriella Ratliff to work on downtown development, housing strategies and other initiatives. She's tasked with expanding the city's economic base, improving conditions for small businesses and serving as the point of contact for the Urban Enterprise Association.
“I enjoy researching how new technologies and ideas can bring about new meaning for places and communities,” she said. “I am excited to learn how to create sustainable communities and how to identify and solve problems within our community.”
The Northwest Indiana native is completing a master's degree in community and economic development at Western Illinois University.
“I have had the privilege of volunteering with different agencies as well as participating in international mission work,” she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the EDCMC and apply all that I have learned from my prior experiences.”
Horizon Bank provided a grant that will pay the first year of her salary. EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said the agency needed to expand its team to handle all its strategic community and economic development goals.
“We are looking forward to making an even greater impact on our community with a stronger team of young professionals who are bringing a fresh perspective to our strategic plan,” he said. “Our team is dedicated to working every day on bringing exciting new projects to our region while creating a quality of life that attracts young professionals, businesses and community members to our city.”
