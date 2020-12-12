Economic Development Corporation Michigan City executive director joins Mid-America EDC board.

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Indiana Executive Director Clarence Hulse recently joined the Mid-America Economic Development Council board.

He will serve on the board of the association that brings together business leaders and economic development officials in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on a regional economic development board with my peers here in the Midwest,” Hulse said. “Having access to innovation and ideas from such a wide range of minds in the economic development arena will help us locally create change and tackle challenges here in our communities.”

The Mid-America EDC gathers twice a year, with a Best Practices Conference currently slated for May. A Competitiveness Conference and Site Selector Forum focusing on business relocation and retention is scheduled for December of 2021.

Both present networking opportunities as well as the chance to keep up with the latest trends in the economic development world.