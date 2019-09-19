Economic Development Corporation Michigan City executive director wins Shining Star Award

The executive director of Michigan City's economic development corporation has been honored by the Indiana Economic Development Association.
Clarence Hulse, who has led economic development efforts in Michigan City for six years, won a Shining Star Award from the association.
“I am both honored and humbled to be recognized by my peers," Hulse said. "I am excited about the state of economic development in Indiana and look forward to continue serving my community and sharing my knowledge."
The award highlights Indiana economic development professionals who "have a track record of significant accomplishment." Hulse has brought "tremendous job growth and economic investment" and crafted a new strategic plan for the organization he leads, Economic Development Corp. Michigan City, Indiana.
“We are excited about this award. Clarence has an exemplary commitment to and a distinguished track record in economic development in the state of Indiana," Indiana Economic Development Association Chairwoman Wendy Dant Chesser said. "He is a problem solver and a change maker in every community he has been in. We are excited about his leadership and we value his skills, experience, and knowledge to the IEDA and the state of Indiana.”
Hulse also was recently inducted into the Lambda Alpha International society at a Chicago gala. Lambda Alpha is a "global land economics society providing professionals with a forum for the exchange of ideas in the fast-paced world of land use and development."
"I am very excited and look forward to both advancing the caliber of the profession and improving the economic status of communities across the country," Hulse said.
In addition to spearheading the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Indiana, Hulse serves on the Michigan City Sustainability Commission, Northwest Indiana Forum Board of Directors and International Economic Development Council Board of Directors.