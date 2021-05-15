 Skip to main content
Economic Development Corporation Michigan City gathering wage information
urgent

Downtown LaPorte is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City is leading an effort to gather wage information from employers in LaPorte County.

The LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership and the LaPorte County Office of Community and Economic Development are also involved in the initiative to gather salary and benefits data as part of a joint effort with the South Bend–Elkhart Regional Partnership to quantify what compensation businesses are paying their employees in Northern Indiana.

Business owners are encouraged to participate in the confidential South Bend–Elkhart Regional Wages and Benefits Survey through June 15.

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City seeks to solve the food desert problem in parts of Michigan City where fresh, healthy food isn't easily accessible to residents. The economic development agency is partnering with the Purdue Extension to do a study that will collect data and gather community input to come up with evidence-based solutions to improve access to good nutrition, such as by bringing in co-ops or grocery stores to deprived neighborhoods.

The survey aims to gather thorough information on benefits, such as time off, health insurance, financial incentives and retirement plans. It also is compiling data on wellness incentives, childcare assistance, training opportunities and other workplace practices.

Survey responses will be combined with Bureau of Labor Statistics data and wage data from a labor market analytics firm to create a 2021 wages and benefits report for the South Bend–Elkhart region that will be published in August.

Local economic development agencies such, including Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, plan to use the information to market the area to attract skilled workers, businesses jobs and investment.

“The knowledge of what wages and benefits employers are offering is crucial to keeping our region competitive,” EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said. “We are striving for strong participation in this vital survey, and all businesses that take part will receive the results and have access to this key data.”

To participate in the survey, visit www.bit.ly/2021wagesandbenefits.

For more information, call 219-873-1211 or visit www.edcmc.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

