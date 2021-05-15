Economic Development Corporation Michigan City gathering wage information

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City is leading an effort to gather wage information from employers in LaPorte County.

The LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership and the LaPorte County Office of Community and Economic Development are also involved in the initiative to gather salary and benefits data as part of a joint effort with the South Bend–Elkhart Regional Partnership to quantify what compensation businesses are paying their employees in Northern Indiana.

Business owners are encouraged to participate in the confidential South Bend–Elkhart Regional Wages and Benefits Survey through June 15.

The survey aims to gather thorough information on benefits, such as time off, health insurance, financial incentives and retirement plans. It also is compiling data on wellness incentives, childcare assistance, training opportunities and other workplace practices.

Survey responses will be combined with Bureau of Labor Statistics data and wage data from a labor market analytics firm to create a 2021 wages and benefits report for the South Bend–Elkhart region that will be published in August.