Economic Development Corporation Michigan City to honor businesses at gala

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City plans to honor businesses throughout the community at its 25th Silver Anniversary Gala.

The economic development agency will confer its Business Investment Awards and celebrate its 25th anniversary at the gala at 5:30 p.m. July 21 in the Stardust Event Center at the Blue Chip Hotel & Casino at 777 Blue Chip Drive.

Ric Federighi of WIMS Radio will emcee the event. The Michigan City Chamber Music Festival will perform.

EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said awards will spotlight companies who have invested in the city and helped build on its economic development momentum.

“We are planning an epic event as we have not had our awards in years due to the concerns of the ongoing pandemic,” Hulse said. “So, we are recognizing accomplishments from 2018 through 2021 that spotlight how our city has remained vital and strong in the wake of the challenges of the last few years.”

The EDMC will give out Projects of the Year awards from 2018 through 2021, Phoenix Awards to companies that have reinvented existing buildings and Milestone Awards that highlight businesses that have been around for 10 to 100 years.

“These Real Estate Reuse awards showcase a sort of ‘rising-from-the-ashes’ as these areas were in need of a burst of new life. We are recognizing three projects that have resulted in new investment in their businesses, new jobs and enhanced offerings,” Hulse said.

About eight community and business leaders will be surprised with awards like the Leadership Award for Economic Development and Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award for Economic Development.

“Each and every one of these individuals has made a lasting imprint on our communities through their roles and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments,” he said.

Tickets are $75.

For more information or to register, visit www.edcmc.com/edcmc-silver-anniversary-gala-investment-awards/.